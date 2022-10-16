Contrasting columns

On Oct. 7, Dana Kelley's column cited statistics that show this state has a very high rate of male homicide of females. Concise, factual, authoritative. On Oct. 6, in Star Parker's column, "Don't doubt the Thomases" about Virginia (Ginni) Thomas and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ms. Parker thinks they have "the solutions we need."

Really? Ginni is still promoting "Stop the steal" without any evidence, supporting the lying Donald Trump. Ginni says she and Clarence share everything but says they never discuss Supreme Court business. Which is true? She already lies about the election, so why should we believe that?

Ms. Parker says we should give her "credit for her activism." Credit for promulgating a lie? Clarence was credibly accused of sexual misconduct when he was nominated and has written a memoir in which he expresses hatred for President Biden because Biden did not vote for him. So, Clarence should recuse himself when matters involving the election come before SCOTUS, but he won't.

Ms. Parker thinks we should thank them for working for the "benefit of all of us." Really? Typical conservative lies, compounded with sedition? I suppose you publish Ms. Parker because she has a typical unbalanced conservative agenda, but I do not find her humorous at all. Even Brad Gitz manages to stumble on the truth once in a while, but that's another letter to be written.

MALCOLM K. CLEAVELAND

Fayetteville

It's just not worth it

Whatever the perceived benefits of the legalized marijuana addition to our state Constitution, it's not worth the life of a single person dying in an automobile accident secondary to a DUI.

HV HILL

Benton

Unclear at this time

What's up at Foggy Bottom, i.e., the State Department? Lately it is still trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran in return for sanction relief and oil. The Russians are in the mix of those negotiations. Recently the Iranian religious police beat to death a young woman for showing too much hair or skin. Demonstrations erupted in the streets and are being suppressed by the mullahs. Additionally, the Iranians are selling drones to the Russians to attack Ukraine. The Russians are threatening nuclear war, and the State Department somehow believes they are dealing with reliable people?

Now the Democrats want to punish Saudi Arabia, which counts Iran as an enemy, for not producing more oil. Silly to push a former somewhat ally away when we have our own oil. Oh, plan B, buy dirty oil from Venezuela and ship it to Houston. By the climate activists' obsession, should that not be a crime against the planet?

Hopefully the fog at Foggy Bottom will lift, but it's now kept in place by an idiot wind born of vanity and misjudgment.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

In a dangerous city

I read an article the other day that should get every citizen's, business', industry's and organization's sober attention. Little Rock is the eighth most dangerous city in the entire USA. We need a greater police force to deal with this; not a police state, just more proactive cops on our streets.

The present administration did not, cannot or will not fix this. One man cannot fix this alone. This needs a coordinated effort among all of those mentioned above. That has to be one of the most damning statistics for any city, small or large. What will happen when we are No. 5 and, God forbid, we achieve No. 1?

Steve Landers says that issue is No. 1 on his agenda. Give him a chance, get involved, stand up.

PHILLIP LEMLEY

Little Rock

Time for negotiations

Escalate, escalate, escalate!

I told Democrat-Gazette readers a month ago that continued United States unlimited military aid to Ukraine would only escalate its war with Russia.

Now it's happened and, unless the United Nations immediately demands a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations, I believe it could end with a world nuclear war in which there would be no winner.

Russia's Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied with the ground he has lost and is drafting 300,000 additional persons to beef up his forces.

Even China and North Korea are urging Putin to seek a peaceful end to this war.

I still believe the only fair way to end this war is for a UN-supervised election throughout Ukraine. The ballot would read for or against annexation to Russia.

Would Putin agree to the election? He might if he knew this was the only chance he has to keep from being condemned by nearly the entire world.

Some say now is not the time for negotiations. I say let's do it now before Putin gets his 300,000 new draftees trained. It could save thousands of lives on both sides along with billions of U.S. dollars which are badly needed here.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Political aspirations

Why did Arkansas' junior senator, Tom Cotton, go to Georgia to support Herschel Walker? I think for the same reason Tom does everything: to benefit his political aspiration to be POTUS. There is no chance Tom actually believes Walker is qualified (morally or otherwise) to have a seat in the U.S. Senate. Tom is using this opportunity to show voters that he is not a racist.

It would be nice if Tom Cotton worked as hard to improve the lives of Arkansans (Black and white) as he does to get Walker elected.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock