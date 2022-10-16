Lions playing today at home

One of the bright sides Alabama A&M University Coach Connell Maynor pointed out about playing today is that is exactly what many of his players dream of doing … on the professional level.

“I tell all my guys who say they dream of playing on a Sunday, this is your opportunity,” he said.

The idea of taking on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on this day was that they would grace a former NFL turf in St. Louis. That idea has now been scrapped, but Sunday afternoon football will still be a reality today on UAPB’s home field.

The St. Louis HBCU River City Classic was called off Wednesday when UAPB blamed “unfulfilled contractual obligations” on the organizers of the game, which was considered a revival of the Gateway Classic that had been a regular affair for the Golden Lions from 1994 to 2011. UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said in a news release the supposed unfulfilled duties left the university with uncertainty over travel logistics, and UAPB pivoted the Southwestern Athletic Conference game to Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium, since the school would have had hosting rights this year without the Classic. (Last year’s game was played in Huntsville, Ala.) Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will stream live on uapblionsroar.com/watch and air on KPBA-FM 99.3.

According to a story from St. Louis TV station KSDK, organizers said the Classic was canceled because of “substantial and critical interference concerning producing and promoting the Classic at the hands of Explore St. Louis [the city’s convention and visitors commission] — Dome at America’s Center, Critical and KEY Personnel [Key Dome Personnel].” Explore St. Louis told the NBC affiliate, in part: “They weren’t able to meet some of the financial terms of the contract.” Eugene Gilbert, a River City Classic organizer, did not return a call seeking comment.

THE MATCHUP

Third-year UAPB Coach Doc Gamble seemed to embrace the idea of playing a SWAC game on neutral turf, which is not uncommon in the conference.

“For us, you see everybody playing in those classics,” Gamble said two days before the Classic’s cancellation. “Our guys want the opportunity to play in those classics as well. There is a buzz about it from our alumni in the St. Louis area, as well as the alumni for A&M. They get up there and recruit. It’s one we’ve been looking forward to going and playing up there, and it just happens to be a conference opponent. It’s one we’ve been banging heads with since I’ve been the head coach. And then to play on a Sunday, I don’t think too many teams are playing on a Sunday.” UA P B vs . A l a ba m a A&M is the only NCAA Division I game scheduled today.

The Golden Lions (2-4, 0-3 SWAC), who have lost four in a row, are trying to boost their offense again after being held to 17 points last Saturday against Texas Southern University and 3 at Southern University. Opponents have gained more in total yards than UAPB (2,559-2,000) this season

(426.5-333.3 per game).

“When we’re going, it’s a work of beauty, and then it sputters at times,” Gamble said. “Skyler [Perry, the Lions’ quarterback] is working his way back into the saddle. He didn’t play at all against Southern, but he wasn’t going to be denied [against Texas Southern]. He had a gutsy performance for us. Offensively, we’re still good up front, just a little more consistency throughout the game. [Kayvon] Britten is one of the more dynamic running backs you will see in our conference.”

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Alabama A&M, which has dominated the all-time series with UAPB, 21-7, has won the past two meetings, one of which was for the spring 2021 SWAC championship in Jackson, Miss. Maynor’s Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) have been on a two-game upward swing, pulling out close calls over Bethune-Cookman University (35-27 on Oct. 1) and Grambling State University (37-31 in overtime on Oct. 8).

A l a ba m a A& M totaled 414 yards of offense against Grambling, getting 126 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns from sophomore Donovan Eaglin, a Michigan State University transfer. Eaglin’s second touchdown was the game-winning play.

Junior Xavier Lankford has taken the most snaps at quarterback for the Bulldogs, going 64 for 114 for 701 yards and 4 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Redshirt sophomore Quincy Casey saw plenty of time last week against Grambling and threw for his first 2 touchdowns of the year completing 30 of 58 passes for 361 yards.

Although they still have graduate student running back Gary Quarles, who was one of the heroes in the spring 2021 title game victory, the Bulldogs have relied more on the pass, gaining 1,271 yards through that route compared to 891 rushing.

“We’re going to have to be able to throw the ball and run the ball to keep these defenses off-balance,” Maynor said. “If you can stay balanced, you’ve got a chance.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Those who bring a church program or a photo of their church to the game — images printed from the internet are acceptable — can get into the game for just $15 (general admission) or $10 (students), the UAPB athletic department confirmed.

UAPB season ticket holders and those who ordered Classic tickets through UAPB will have their tickets honored for this game. Classic ticket holders can also request a refund from the UAPB ticket office if the tickets were purchased there, but any requests for tickets from Ticketmaster must be made through that company.

It was not immediately known how many tickets were sold prior to the Classic cancellation, according to a UAPB athletic spokesperson.

Tickets may also be purchased at uapblionsroar.com.



