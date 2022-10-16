LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Zoo’s bird house closes again amid avian flu | No fees for visitors bureau after cancellation

Bureau: Not liable for cancellation

The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission and its municipal subsidiary, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, will not be held responsible for fees or payments following the cancellation of LITFest's headliner, according to Libby Lloyd, a spokeswoman for the visitors bureau.

The singer Ashanti was set to perform at the Robinson Center on Oct. 8 as part of LITFest, a new city festival that fell apart days before its debut scheduled for Oct. 7-9.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau oversees the Robinson Center and other downtown Little Rock venues.

Zoo moves birds as a precaution

The Little Rock Zoo has moved birds indoors and closed its tropical bird house "out of an abundance of caution" after a case of avian influenza was discovered in Arkansas, according to a tweet from the zoo on Monday.

Three days earlier, officials had announced the H5N1 virus was detected at a Madison County poultry farm. It was the first reported case in Arkansas since 2015 and occurred amid a recent outbreak that has affected other states.

This spring, the zoo removed some birds from public display and closed public access to the bird house, which later reopened.

Sen. Elliott backs Scott in mayor bid

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, has endorsed Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for reelection, according to a news release his campaign issued on Wednesday.

"He's committed to helping create the future all Little Rock residents deserve," Elliott said in a statement. "He has led our city through the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we came through stronger with new businesses, more people deciding to call Little Rock home and a return to local control of our public schools."

Elliott represents Senate District 31 and serves as the executive director of Get Loud Arkansas, an advocacy group aimed at encouraging voter participation.

She unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican, in 2020.