Marie Franklin celebrates 103rd

Marie Franklin sat in front of two birthday cakes on a red sequin tablecloth at the Trinity Village party room.

“You get two birthday cakes when you’re 103,” a party attendee said.

Franklin, the oldest resident at Trinity Village Retirement Community’s assisted living facility, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday with a sparkling tiara that said “Birthday Girl.” Dressed in bright red, Franklin shimmied her shoulders every time someone said, “Happy Birthday.” Shimmying isn’t just something Franklin did on her birthday. She still dances and shimmies with her walker.

“Yes, she dances,” Harriet Stokes, Trinity Village’s activity director, said. “She’s something else. Her saying is, ‘Do good to those who even in spite use you.’ We should all be like her.” Franklin’s granddaughter, Cynthia Anderson, attended the party along with other family members.

“She’s very feisty,” Anderson said. “If she doesn’t want to do something, she’s not going to do it. If her mind is made up, she’s not doing it. She’s holding on to that independence. She gets annoyed when she is given instruction.” Anderson said at Franklin’s 102nd birthday party that a nurse wanted her to do something. That’s when Franklin put the nurse in her place. She pointed to the banner saying she was 102 years old.

“I’m 102 and I don’t have to,” Franklin told the nurse.

Anderson said her grandmother had no choice but to be independent as a Black woman growing up in Southeast Arkansas.

The youngest of five children, Franklin was born in 1919 — long before cars and highways — on a farm near Tamo in eastern Jefferson County. The closest town was Moscow. She stayed on that farm until she moved to Pine Bluff.

While Franklin witnessed major world events — the Great Depression, World War II, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and many technological inventions — she seldom talks about historic events. Rather, she focuses on her early life in Tamo.

“When she talks about her childhood, she talks about the family dynamic, their day-to-day life on the farm,” Anderson said. “She would talk about how far they had to walk to go places and their work on the farm.” Franklin married and had a son, the late Marshall Lee Perkins, and a daughter, Emma Williams. She worked throughout her life as a maid for white families in Pine Bluff.

“She had a limited education,” Anderson said. “She got up every morning, hit the bus and took care of other families. She came home and then she took care of her family. She, like so many people then, did what they had to do to survive. She was a hard worker.” Franklin didn’t stop cleaning when she got to her own shotgun house on Indiana Street. She kept the house, which didn’t have a bathtub or a sink for years, pristine and manicured her yard the same way.

“She was always cleaning — always, always, always,” Anderson said. “I don’t remember her ever not doing anything.” Franklin’s key to getting through troubled times and living a long life was her unrelenting faith in God, Anderson said.

On Sunday, Franklin always attended church at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an usher and worked in the kitchen. She still attended up until the covid-19 pandemic. Church, Anderson said, was her grandmother’s outlet.

“When I was in college, she would write me letters,” Anderson said. “At the bottom there was always a scripture and a reminder to stay close to God. She always points us back to our faith.” Anderson said her grandmother lived a simple life, but continually inspired her children and her grandchildren to believe they could be anything they wanted to be.

“She encourages vision and wanted us to be whatever we wanted to be,” Anderson said. “She was such a nurturer to all of us. She always wanted to make sure we were okay.” Any time anyone showed up at Franklin’s house, she would offer food. No one left her house without a meal. The kids in the Indiana Street neighborhood knew she was kind, but they also knew they should not get into her yard. That was her green floral sanctuary.

“Everyone knew Miss Franklin and they knew to stay out of her yard; she didn’t play,” Anderson said, laughing.

Her Indiana Street home was eventually demolished along with five others that sat in a row. Franklin moved into an apartment off south Main Street. Often, friends and family would offer to give her car rides for errands, but if they were late, forget about it. Franklin, impatient, would walk to the bus stop.

“My mother had to tell bus drivers don’t pick her up,” Anderson said. “When I say she was independent, I mean she was very, very independent.” At Trinity Village, Franklin is still going strong. She gets up every morning, dresses and puts on her makeup. For exercise, she walks around the facility on her walker. She loves a party, and she really loves bingo.

“She’s still going,” Anderson said. “She’s not stopping, no, no, no.”



