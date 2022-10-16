Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Matthew Earl Wallace, 31, of Pine Bluff, and Ariel Rachel Wallace, 30, of White Hall, recorded Oct. 6.

Carlton Ross Baldwin, 29, and Ashleigh Autumn Brock, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 13.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Rhonda Corn vs. Anthony Corn, granted Oct. 4.

Eric Johnson vs. Maxine Johnson, granted Oct. 4.

Deshunda Henry vs. Aquanetta Joyner, granted Oct. 5.

Joyce Howe vs. Ricky Trantham, granted Oct. 11.

Ashton Allen vs. Aron Allen, granted Oct. 11.

Tiffani Wooldridge vs. Wing Wooldridge, granted Oct. 12.

Jessica Carroway vs. Bailey Carroway, granted Oct. 12.

Mary Martinez vs. Kimberly Martinez, granted Oct. 12.