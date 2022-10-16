Museum-quality style at Crystal Bridges

"Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," on display at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art through Jan. 30, might be considered a mini-version of the Victoria and Albert fashion collection in London.

The extravagant V&A display figures as one of the highlights of my several visits to London. It's hard to tear me away from a beautifully arranged presentation that spans five centuries and is the largest and most comprehensive in the world--a dream come true for style fans.

It's easy to spend hours ogling 17th-century gowns, 18th-century mantua dresses (women's clothing worn in the late 17th century and 18th century that started out as a loose gown before evolving into an over-gown or robe typically worn over stays, stomacher and a coordinating petticoat), 1930s formal wear, 1960s daywear (recalling shirtwaist dresses and low-heeled shoes worn by housewives in and out of the house), post-war couture, and the rise of ready-to-wear and its attendant labor disturbances such as low wages, long work hours, unsafe conditions, sexual abuse, and physical assaults--a prime example being the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in 1911, which caused the deaths of 146 garment workers.

Crystal Bridges doesn't collect garments--yet. So although there's a lack of depth in this current exhibition, it makes up for it with a broad spectrum of clothing that doesn't resemble the disorganized and mismatched attire I see at my neighborhood gym early in the mornings (I'm as guilty as anybody else of picking up what I was wearing the evening before and tossing it on the next day, sometimes backward and none too clean).

Being well skilled in designing meaningful and arty displays, the museum incorporates recognizable all-American trends such as flag-decorated cowboy boots, denim jeans, snazzy athletic attire (warm-ups and pricey sneakers), contemporary street wear, sophisticated beachwear (like a chic Catalina shirred swimsuit worn by Marilyn Monroe and a stretchable Cole of California gold lame suit worn by Esther Williams in the 1952 film "Million Dollar Mermaid"), and intermittently faddish Hawaiian shirts.

Then there's the opposite span of the spectrum, offering enduringly timeless wedding dresses from 1914, 1995 and 2021, undergarments from the 20th and 21st centuries (from modest to racy, among them a bold corset), flamboyant Hollywood and celebrity trendsetting attire, and unique creations of Black and Native American designers.

It's all theatrically arranged in groupings on faceless mannequins, accented by intensely dramatic lighting with glittering accents against pitch-black backgrounds.

Renowned designers and companies known for elegance, exclusivity and prestige--most of us don't have many examples of these clothiers' works in our closets--such as Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, Halston, Rudi Gernreich, Carolina Herrera, Norma Kamali, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Pauline Trigere, Anna Sui, and Isabel Toledo, are in the mix, as is an interactive digital garment by bionic pop artist and futurist Viktoria Modesta.

The 100 garments and accessories, according to the museum, are meant to present American fashion as an emblem of global visual culture, amplified by movies, television, red carpets, and social media. Maybe so, but the current tendency to look original rather than attractive might argue otherwise.

An unexpected treat is the attention paid to northwest Arkansas designer Kerrie Aaron, whose handmade Klothed31 brand, inspired by Proverbs 31 (touted as a prophetic blueprint of perfection for women to attain), focuses on modest and ethical fashions, as well as designs by Oliver Michael Fitzpatrick Jr., a native of southwest Little Rock and creator of NDeed Fashion, originator of well-cut and appropriately fitted clothing for Black men as well as bespoke suits, handmade custom bowties, and other garments for women and children.

Fitzpatrick learned his craft from Jamileh Kamran of Arkansas Fashion School in Little Rock, who taught him how to sew (he first learned when he was 16). Being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, he was well aware of how difficult it was to find well-fitted clothing for men of his size on retail store menswear racks. So he decided to do something about it.

"My designs are unique, eclectic, and to the point; I don't want people to look too deep for understanding my designs unless I choose it to be that way," he says in Urbane Magazine, a lifestyle publication for Black Arkansans. "I like my lines to be very sleek and have the 'double-take' effect."

One of his major goals "is that I want my designs to eventually put my business in a position to give back to the community," he says. "I've always wanted to show the kids in southwest Little Rock that you don't have to be a rapper, or a basketball player, or a football player, or a dope boy to be successful ... Kids need to see options amongst people that look like them."

The dimensions of the exhibit are the accomplishment of guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore. "I'm excited about the mixture," she told Women's Wear Daily; "not just clothing but the hats, fans and gloves, and multimedia in terms of art, a custom playlist and lots of video footage from the 1920s to today."

