Neighbor to Neighbor offers burgers, auction

Maybe it's the allure of a burger bar, bingo wins, or maybe the chance to bid on baseball All-Star Torii Hunter's Gold Glove or NFL tackle and Hall of Famer Willie Roaf memorabilia. Then again, maybe Jackie Harris' Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1997 game-worn jersey is more your style.

If so, Neighbor to Neighbor invites you to its fifth annual Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction on Oct. 21. They're putting the fun back into fundraiser, said Pat Tate, executive director of the nonprofit food pantry.

The bash starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now or at the door. Ticket prices include a burger and hot dog buffet with all the fixings, complimentary beer and wine, a cash bar and bingo cards. There are also a variety of table-purchase options that include free bingo cards, drinks and more.

It's been nearly three years since the agency hosted its last burger bash. The first bash was in 2016, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, they weren't able to hold the fundraiser in 2020 or 2021.

Much more on the auction block

If professional sports is not your thing, there are plenty of other options, including pampered getaways at the Crescent Hotel and Spa at Eureka Springs and at the Peabody Hotel at Memphis; a book-of-your-choice reading by television celebrity Craig O'Neill; a P. Allen Smith-signed cookbook; and a wine and cheese party with Mike Lewis, author of "Calling The Wild: The History of Arkansas Duck Calls," that takes place in his newly built wine cellar/cigar bar that holds his 2,000-plus duck call collection. You will even take home a copy of his book and a handmade duck call.

There's also jewelry; purses; Arkansas Symphony tickets; original art, including pieces by local artists James Hayes and Richard Davies; entry to Garvan Woodland Gardens; and a year's Black Card membership to Planet Fitness.

The cocktails and silent auction bidding starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m., followed by a live auction. The burger buffet, including hot dogs, opens at 6:30 p.m., with bingo running from 7 until 8 p.m.

Tate said there are great bingo prizes and a couple of special prizes tied to pricier $10 bingo cards.

Nick Makris of M.K. Distributors Inc. is donating beer and spirits for the event, and John Smykla of Woodlands Fine Wines & Spirits in White Hall and The Little Brown Jug in Pine Bluff is donating the wine.

"People pay for their items that evening and take them when they go," Tate said of the auction winners.

Where Neighbor to Neighbor money goes

The proceeds from this fundraiser -- the agency's biggest of the year -- "will help feed, clothe and assist with utilities and prescription drug costs for the 3,000 plus people [in Jefferson County] we serve every month," Tate said.

The agency's clients include the working poor, single mothers and seniors. To qualify for many of the agency's programs, a person's monthly income generally must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty guideline, Tate said.

"Because of covid, our operating funds just weren't there as before," Tate said.

But covid didn't care and the pandemic-related problems were compounded by shutdowns and layoffs, supply shortages, and price increases. At the same time, the agency saw an increase in clients and assistance needs.

Local folks were hurting and it caused Neighbor to Neighbor's operational costs to rise sharply.

"It's a valuable resource," Tate said. "Neighbor to Neighbor is a stabilizing factor and a lifeline for many people around the area."

Instead of giving up, it meant the agency's staff of nine had to work harder and get creative.

Covid's continuing stranglehold

Neighbor to Neighbor offers assistance through different food programs, including their food pantry that's open weekdays, as well as The Emergency Food Assistance Program for adults over 18, and the USDA's Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors.

"We were handing out about 300 sacks of groceries a month in 2019 but that number is now about 600," Tate said.

In addition, Neighbor to Neighbor offers free lunches to anyone who shows up Monday through Friday from noon until 1 at the agency's location, 1419 S. Pine St.

"We cook everything from scratch and serve healthy, well-balanced meals," Tate said. "For many, it's their only meal of the day."

Pre-covid they served about 50 lunches daily, but now it's about 100, Tate said.

The agency also operates the Clothes Closet, which offers free clothes, books and household goods for clients and their families.

The agency also partners with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, headquartered in Pine Bluff, to help offset the cost of seniors' prescription medicines and is working on a Delta Dental of Arkansas grant to help clients with basic dental care.

Neighbor to Neighbor also helps with clients' utility bills.

"We try to help get them out of trouble and keep their lights on," Tate said.

They also work with seniors so they don't have to choose between one medication or another or between their medication and groceries.

"We help directly and indirectly by allowing our clients to stretch their resources," Tate said.

Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883 or n2nptate@gmail.com.

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, Neighbor to Neighbor handed out about 300 bags of food each month. That number has now increased to 600 a month. (Special to The Commercial)

