No on Issue 1

Some of us thought the Arkansas Legislature was supposed to be a part-time job. Lawmakers were supposed to have part-time gigs and the rest of us were supposed to have part-time headaches. All of that could be threatened by Issue 1 on your ballot next month.

The Ledge--more formally known as The General Assembly, but "Ledge" seems more fitting; as in something to jump off--referred three issues to We the People this cycle. Issue No. 1 is the Special Session issue. The Ledge wants to be able to call itself into special session whenever it wants.

Right now, the governor has the power to call special sessions. This proposal would allow lawmakers to do it without his/her authority. And get per diem as much as they'd like, too.

One would think by reading the language of this proposal that lawmakers hardly ever get to have their voices heard. But they go into session quite a bit. They have regular sessions every odd-numbered year. And fiscal sessions every even-numbered year. And since the year 2000, governors have called 17--count 'em, 17--special sessions. Not to mention all the official, paid, working meetings that lawmakers have in-between sessions, special and otherwise.

What Issue No. 1 could do is essentially make your Legislature a full-time job. A career.

Is that what you want?

When was the last time something extraordinary came up and the governor of Arkansas didn't call the Ledge into session to address it appropriately? Some of us think this proposal would pull a lot of power out of the executive and give it to the legislative. And in a state in which the legislative can override the veto of the executive with a simple majority, the Ledge already has the upper hand.

If Issue 1 passes, the "citizen legislator" might eventually become something of the past. What farmer or small business owner or parent-with-a-life would run for legislative office if the farm/business/family would be harmed in the trade?

Another point to consider: The wording in the proposal says the Ledge can call itself into session if two-thirds of our lawmakers sign off on it, or ... .

Or if the two leaders of the state House and state Senate sign off.

So two legislative leaders could, by themselves, cause this fuss. Anytime they wanted. As often as they want.

Say no to Issue No. 1, and say no to a full-time General Assembly.

We recommend against.

A note, if you will, Gentle Reader:

We would refer you to the U of A's Research and Extension website here: www.uaex.uada.edu

Not including this newspaper's reporters, the extension service for the University of Arkansas System--and the Division of Agriculture, and the aptly named Public Policy Center--might have the most unbiased, researched and neutral information on the four ballot issues this year, all summed up on one website.

The service/policy center/shining light notes the sponsors of all four proposals, explains all issues in simple language, gives time to those for and against, and ... . Well, you can see yourself at the above link.

Thanks to all who were involved. It is surely a public service that Arkansawyers will appreciate.