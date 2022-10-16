No on Issue 3

"All men have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences; no man can, of right, be compelled to attend, erect, or support any place of worship, or to maintain any ministry against his consent. No human authority can, in any case or manner whatsoever, control or interfere with the right of conscience; and no preference shall ever be given, by law, to any religious establishment, denomination or mode of worship, above any other."

--The Arkansas Constitution

Article II, Section 24

When deciding whether to support or oppose some ballot issue, most folks probably start out this way: What's the point of the issue? What problem does it address?

And until somebody can answer those questions about Issue 3, you'd probably be safer in voting it down.

Some folks call this one the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment." But we don't see how it improves on the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which already guarantees religious freedom across the whole country. And we don't see how it improves on the Arkansas state constitution, which is quoted above.

According to reports, Issue 3's supporters say these are reasons for voting for it:

• Issue 3 would be "a barrier to infringements on religious freedom at the local level."

That's not how it works. The federal level covers all lower levels. The First Amendment doesn't need help.

• Governors have done things to infringe of people's religious freedoms, and Issue 3 would stop that.

We await examples of governors doing anything of the such.

• Courts and court opinions change.

Have you paid attention to the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court lately? Yes, courts change. And the highest court in this country has changed for the more conservative--some of us would say better. It also doesn't need the help of Arkansas lawmakers who were apparently trying to get to the right of each other before the primaries for statewide office this cycle.

When it comes to the state constitution and the aspirations of certain members of the Ledge this year, we suggest a good rule to follow: When in doubt, vote no.

Such as on Issue 3.