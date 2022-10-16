Not as planned: UAPB returns home

PINE BLUFF -- That game has changed sites, but the players remain the same.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Golden Lion Stadium today in a game originally set for the Dome of America's Center in St. Louis. Kickoff remains scheduled for 3 p.m.

UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said unfulfilled contractual obligations by St. Louis-based organizers of the River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic left UAPB and A&M with unacceptable uncertainty about the game's venue, housing, transportation, and other expenses.

Still, the game between UAPB (2-4, 0-3 SWAC) and A&M (2-4, 2-1) will go on.

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said he thinks a key to his team's success will rely on its defensive front seven's ability to slow A&M running back Donovan Eaglin, 5-11, 226. Eaglin has rushed for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns. He averages 5.5 yards a carry.

"They got a big running back again coming up this week," Gamble said. "They like to ground and pound. We got to shut him down and not let him get going, but they like to be balanced offensively."

Alcorn State senior running back Jarveon Howard, 5-10, 200, ran for 299 of his SWAC-leading 646 rushing yards against UAPB on Sept. 24.

UAPB will hope to counter with sophomore running back Kayvon Britten, second in the SWAC with 447 rushing yards. Britten has averaged 5.4 yards a carry.

"We have to score," Gamble said. "We've been finding ways to sputter at the wrong time. We've got to make sure we're able to go down and score points when we're supposed to score points, and for us, that's every single drive. We can't get to the one-yard line and fumble the football."

UAPB fumbled 2 yards from the goal line in the second quarter of a 24-17 loss to Texas Southern at Simmons Bank Field last weekend.

"We've got to score in that situation every single time," Gamble said.

Three UAPB starting linebackers were lost in its 38-21 loss at Alcorn State. Gamble said senior Issac Peppers might return for A&M.

"We're hoping to have, in a limited role, maybe Issac Peppers," Gamble said. "He's trying to give it a go. We'd still love to see what [junior] Timon Atkins can do. We got a bye week coming up, so that might help him. [Sophomore] Rylan Woods, he's another guy, and he's banged up as well, so we'll see."

Gamble said sophomore starting quarterback Skyler Perry has been limited by an injury that will make his availability against A&M a game-time decision. Gamble would not discuss the specifics of Perry's ailment.

"I can't disclose that right now," Gamble said. "I know he needs some time for things to heal. I know that."

After three consecutive losses for UAPB by an average of 43.3 points a game, the team's late fourth-quarter loss to Texas Southern at home on Oct. 8 was disappointing but also a confidence booster, Gamble said.

"We have to keep that confidence," Gamble said. "Do you stay the course? Do you continue to believe what the coaches and myself are teaching them? It always helps that you got video. You show where the miscues are. It's not just someone talking about it in the areas where we got to get better."