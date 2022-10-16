BASKETBALL

Warriors, Poole reach deal

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement. Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. The shooting guard averaged 12.0 points on 43% shooting in 2020-21 and increased his average again to 18.5 points on 45% shooting last season when he helped the Warriors win the NBA title. The Warriors also signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a four-year contract extension later in the day. A first-time All-Star last season, the 27-year-old Wiggins reached the playoffs for just the second time in his eight-year career and often took on a tough defensive assignment in helping the Warriors capture their fourth championship in eight seasons. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.04 steals playing 31.9 minutes over 73 games and all starts to help lead the Warriors back to the playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Steelers' DE heads to IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the latest setback for a banged-up defense that will be extremely shorthanded today against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leal's play had been one of the few bright spots for the Steelers (1-4), who have dropped four in a row and suffered the franchise's worst loss in 33 years last weekend in Buffalo. Leal, a third-round pick out of Texas A&M, was hurt late in the week. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but did not on Friday. Leal made his first career start against the Bills and has 10 tackles in five games.

GOLF

Couples, Yang tied

Fred Couples and Y.E. Yang are tied for the lead heading into today's final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. The two share the lead at 8-under 136, one shot better than Jerry Kelly, Scott McCarron and Rocco Mediate at the Prestonwood Country Club. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 13th place after a 5-under 67 on Saturday. Duke is also 5-under for the tournament after posting the second-best round of the day behind Steven Alker's 66. Little Rock's Glen Day shot a 72 and is 3-over 147 for the tournament.

Otaegui holds 6-shot lead

Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucia Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round on Saturday. Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Angel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama. Hidalgo (70) fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren (67). Lee (71) was another shot behind. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angels shot a 71 and is 15 shots behind the leader at 1-under 212.

Fowler eyeing Tour win

Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship in Inzia City, Japan, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years. Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

Uihlein first at LIV event

Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round on Saturday. The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67.

TENNIS

Top seed in Firenze final

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy. Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament on Saturday. Earlier, Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is congratulated by forward Draymond Green after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and guard Jordan Poole (3) sit on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

