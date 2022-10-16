Sections
One person dead after shooting involving deputy

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:00 a.m.

DECATUR -- A Benton County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave after being involved in a deadly shooting.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday on Falling Springs Road in Decatur.

One person was killed, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

She referred all questions to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police.

Jenkins said no further information will be released at this time.

