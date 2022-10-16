OPINION | LET’S TALK: Open roads pave way for open thoughts





A recent trip to Helena-West Helena (for the first two days of the King Biscuit Blues Festival) and Clarksdale, Miss. (the closest place we could get a room) was a reminder of why country roads can make me so nervous.

Even in the light of day, two-laners can be a challenge to drive — especially if you're used to city driving and are trying to observe and stick to the speed limits because you don't know whether any speed traps may be lying about; but find yourself tailgated by drivers who are obviously more used to the route and aren't worried about speed traps. (Luckily, opportunities for these folks to pass were plentiful.)

At night, it gets downright spooky if you're not used to rural-highway driving. No street lights. No convenience stores. You're just picking your way along and hoping you don't (a) blow a tire; (b) hit a squirrel or armadillo or deer or somebody's valuable farm animal; or (c) encounter Bigfoot. The route between Helena-West Helena and Clarksdale, a drive of over 30 minutes, is the loneliest I've encountered in a while; at night, if you're headed from the former to the latter, the most sightseeing action you get is the green-light-outlined Isle of Capri Casino, located by the Mississippi River and the bridge that spans it. I thought I'd traveled U.S. 425 (the Pine-Bluff-to-Bastrop-La.-then-turn-on-U.S. 165-to-go-to-Monroe highway) enough times to count myself as a veteran driver of such roads, but I guess not.

When driving during the day, I tried to concentrate on the majesty of the scenery that stretched out before us as we ate up miles to, from, and during our adventure: fields of fluffy white cotton. The occasional groves of trees that break up said fields. The occasional farmhouse or dilapidated building. The wheeled, lateral-move irrigation systems that I used to see on rides as a kid and wonder what the heck they were. The occasional huge, manned green farm vehicles that don't look like tractors of old, but almost like Transformers.

Such scenery is a two-sided thing: One, a grim reminder of days in which the ancestors were enslaved and forced to work fields such as these; and two, the wonder of beholding settings that have been the inspiration for everything from paintings depicting rural life to the blues songs that are celebrated at such events as King Biscuit.

It's kind of a reminder of life itself, especially these days: how serene beauty and ugly history can be bedfellows; how the simple so often is just an overlay for the can-of-worms complicated; how night and day, depending on the setting, play off each other in terms of what they evoke in us. As I acknowledged in the "boycott mentality" column of a couple of weeks ago, there's often a dark side to the beautiful things, the things we delight in, and if we look closely enough, we'll find there's often a "silver girl" that sails right on through what we initially see as dark (sorry about that, Paul Simon). Not to say there is no right or wrong or no absolutes. It's just that we have to take each thing we're handed, weigh one thing "agin'" the other, and make the best of each experience, ideally erring on the side of beauty and positivity if indeed we err.

■ ■ ■

Funny how the mind can wander during a road journey.

On the first leg of the trip to, and the last leg of the trip from, we hit the big east-west expressway ... Interstate 40, which, as local signs indicate, takes you to either Memphis or Fort Smith. On I-40, we encountered myriad 18-wheelers.

I thought about those truckers and how much we depend on them to get us our various stuffs.

"The number of trucking jobs went down in September, according to payroll data released [Oct. 7] by the U.S. Department of Labor, as the trucker shortage continues," writes Fox Business' Aislinn Murphy in a story posted on several websites including msn.com.

"Surprisingly the trucking industry has been struggling with a shortage of truck drivers for decades," it's pointed out in a piece at Brimich Logistics & Packaging Inc. in Canada (thebrimichgroup.com). "The lobbying organization for the United States' big trucking employers, the American Trucking Associations (ATA), has been making this argument since the 1980s, yet store shelves somehow remained stocked. But in most recent times, the situation has been aggravated by the pandemic as the ripple effects [affect] virtually every element in the supply chain."

I felt a renewed sense of appreciation for the truckers we have ... an appreciation that turned to concern as I went down the path of wondering what might happen if the shortage continues or worsens.

Driving along the country roads, cutting through fields, brought to mind the food issues we face in light of another shortage ... a shortage of farm laborers.

"As of 2016, hired farmworkers made up 35.3% of the total hours worked on a farming operation, second only to the principal operator," according to a blog post at Agamerica Lending, a farm-loan site (agamerica.com). " ... As the population of farm labor continues to decline, primary operators are feeling the pressure to find [alternate] solutions to keep up with production for the growing demand of fresh produce." One big problem brought out in the piece: not enough younger farmers coming in to take over from the older farmers, the average age of principal operators being 59.4.

I thought about that and about the several documentaries I've seen in recent years about the Big Food Companies and how they're allegedly treating the independent farmers. I thought about the apocalyptic movies I've seen in which resources like food, water and other supplies have become scarce or nonexistent, order has broken down, and ...

Let me just stop there and say that my appreciation for farmers and farm workers was renewed, too. As was my appreciation for anyone who continues to undertake old-school, overlooked, essential occupations that, for now, keep us living "normal" enough lives to sit and gripe about our first-world problems ... and allow us to enjoy, or at least respect, the scenery we encounter as we drive the country roads of life.

