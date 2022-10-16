100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff's oldest resident, "Uncle" Enon Stewart, aged 107, says that he has never taken a drop of liquor nor smoked in his life. "Uncle" Enon is quite a local celebrity. ... Uncle Enon was born a month before the battle of Waterloo and three years after Andrew Jackson defeated the British at the Battle of New Orleans. He remembers with vividness the trying days of the Civil War, and tells many interesting stories of the four bloody years and of the misery and desolation following Lee's surrender at Appomattox. ... He seems to take his lot philosophically, and tells his friends that "the Lord has been good to let me live more then three score and 10 years, and now it is up to Him," when asked how much longer he expects to live.

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1972

Are there armed guards in Little Rock's public schools, and are children afraid to go to the rest room, as former Governor Orval E. Faubus told a Fort Smith audience Wednesday night? "Mr. Faubus is uninformed on this issue apparently," Dr. Paul R. Fair, the superintendent, said Friday. "We do not have armed guards in the school. In fact, we have had the smoothest operation in the beginning of this school year that we've had in some time, and the rapport among the students seems to be better than it has been in years."

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1997

CENTERTON -- A father's hunting and fishing trips with his son in the early 1900s sparked a lifelong love of wildlife in Bentonville native C.B. "Charlie" Craig. ... On Wednesday, the commission honored Craig by renaming the 141-acre, 20-pond Centerton facility as the C.B. "Charlie" Craig State Fish Hatchery. The commission in 1994 inducted him into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame. ... In 1937, Craig led efforts to buy the original 40 acres that became the state's second fish hatchery. ... Craig was also a key proponent of the statewide one-eighth-cent sales tax voters approved in 1996. Forty-five percent of that money goes to the Game and Fish Commission, an agency that he said is vital to Arkansas' wildlife development.

10 years ago

Oct. 16, 2012

FORT SMITH -- Alice McCollough was recovering from heart surgery in 2007 and wanted to make some money to help pay her huge medical bills when she got a letter in the mail saying she could earn $10 each for stuffing envelopes at home. The 65-year-old St. Paul woman lost $700 she sent upfront to Timothy Donavan and Sharon Henningsen in the mail-fraud scheme the two ran from 2007 to 2009 that fleeced as many as 16,000 people around the country who signed up to stuff envelopes. ... U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III sentenced Henningsen, 68, and Donavan, 64, each to 11 years, 3 months in prison, fined each $250,000, and ordered them to pay $5,329.99 to the 19 victims named in the indictment and a $1,900 special assessment. ... Henningsen and Donavan were accused of sending solicitation letters to more than 1 million people across the country promising them a weekly income of $2,900 to $5,000 while working at home.