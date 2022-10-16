PB early voting opens Oct. 24 at courthouse

A county judge's seat leads the ballot for Jefferson County voters who will soon be going to the polls.

Incumbent Gerald Robinson, a Democrat, faces Dutch King, who filed as an independent.

Elsewhere in the county, there are two justice of the peace seats up for grabs.

In District 6, incumbent Margarette Williams, a Democrat, faces Robert Mathews Jr., a Republican.

For the District 8 seat, incumbent Roy Agee, a Republican, is running against Eric Hobbs, a Democrat.

And in Jefferson Township, William Beadle, an independent, faces Scott Dunn, a Republican, for constable.

All other candidates for countywide positions are unopposed.

The city of Altheimer has three contested seats.

Mayor Zola Hudson is facing Brandon Baptiste.

In the Ward 2 Position 1 seat on the City Council, George Britton Jr. faces Sheron Burton. And in the Ward 2 Position 2 seat, Essie Robertson is running against Paul Manning.

In Redfield, there is one position being contested. Linda Diann Smith is facing Rachel Toland for the Ward 3 Position 1 council seat.

Wabbaseka voters have their work cut out for them with a mayor's race and three council member seats being contested.

For mayor, Consuella London-Lamb faces Andrew Goodloe Sr.

For the Position 1 seat on the council, Melony Darrough faces Richard Gaines. For Position 2, it's Veatrice McHenry versus Willie Mae Allen. And for Position 4, it's Jania Evans against Robert Sloan.

And on the Watson Chapel School Board, incumbent Sandra Boone is being challenged by Connie Compton for the at large 3, 5 position.

In state legislative races, a handful of seats that include Jefferson County are on the ballot. For state Representative District 93, Rep. Mike Holcomb, a Republican, is facing Aaron Cagle, a Libertarian. And for state Representative District 65, Rep. Vivian Flowers, a Democrat, is facing Richard Wilson, a Libertarian.

In the state Senate, for the District 8 seat, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat, is running against David Dinwiddie, a Libertarian. And for the District 2 Senate seat, Garry Smith, a Democrat, is facing Matt Stone, a Republican.

There are also four issues for voters to decide on in this election. Issue 1 would allow the legislature to call a special legislative session and set the agenda for it. Issue 2 would require 60% voter approval for constitutional amendments and citizen-proposed state laws. Issue 3 would prohibit state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion unless there's a compelling reason to do so. And Issue 4 would allow the recreational use of marijuana by adults.

Other races include:

U.S. SENATE

• Sen. John Boozman -- Republican (incumbent)

• Kenneth Cates -- Libertarian

• Natalie James -- Democrat

• Stuart Shirrell -- Independent

U.S. CONGRESS

District 4

• Gregory Maxwell -- Libertarian

• U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman -- Republican (incumbent)

• John White -- Democrat

GOVERNOR

• Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. -- Libertarian

• Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- Republican

• Chris Jones -- Democrat

LT. GOVERNOR

• Frank Gilbert -- Libertarian

• Kelly Krout -- Democrat

• Attorney General Leslie Rutledge -- Republican

ATTORNEY GENERAL

• Jesse Gibson -- Democrat

• Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin -- Republican

SECRETARY OF STATE

• Anna Beth Gorman -- Democrat

• Secretary of State John Thurston -- Republican (incumbent)

TREASURER OF STATE

• Rep. Mark Lowery -- Republican

• Pam Whitaker -- Democrat

AUDITOR OF STATE

• Diamond Arnold-Johnson -- Democrat

• Treasurer Dennis Milligan -- Republican

• Simeon Snow -- Libertarian

COMMISSIONER OF STATE LANDS

• Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land -- Republican (incumbent)

• Darlene Goldi Gaines -- Democrat

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Position 2

• Judge Chris Carnahan

• Justice Robin Wynne -- (incumbent)

Early voting starts Oct. 24 and extends through Nov. 7. Monday through Friday during early voting, voters can cast ballots at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the two Saturdays during early voting, voting will be available at the courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Monday, Nov. 7, early voting takes place at the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On election day, Nov. 8, voters vote at their respective precincts with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, who oversees early voting, said she doesn't know what to expect in the way of turnout.

"I can never tell," she said, when asked if she thought the interest would be high. "I hope so."