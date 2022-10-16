The shelter has chosen Lainey for our pet of the week. She is one of our longest residents at the shelter, being there since 6/3/2022. She is 2 years old and is described by shelter staff as playful and loves other dogs!!! Her picture is attached. Please let me know if you have any questions!!!



Lainey, a Black Female Labrador Retriever -- who is one of the longest residents at the Cabot Animal Support Services shelter, having been there since June 3 -- is 2 years old and is described by shelter staff as playful and loves other dogs. Lainey and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at Cabot Animal Support Services. The phone number is (501) 628-5900 and the email is cass@cabotar.gov.



Print Headline: Pet of the Week

