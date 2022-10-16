Police ram vehicle to end I-30 chase

State police arrested three men early Friday after a vehicle chase that ended with the trooper ramming the suspect vehicle to disable it on Interstate 30, according to arrest reports.

A trooper pulled over a Cadillac Escalade about midnight Friday on I-30 near Arch Street because it did not appear to have a license plate. The vehicle pulled onto the shoulder but drove off before the trooper could approach it.

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and went for about a half-mile before the trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique or PIT maneuver, striking the suspect vehicle's side rear with the patrol vehicle and immobilizing it.

Inside the vehicle was the driver, James Brownlee, 34, of West Helena, and two passengers, 24-year-old Antwaun Jefferson, of Little Rock, and Dereel Daniels, 37, also of Little Rock.

Jefferson had suspected marijuana and a 10mm Glock pistol with two magazines near him in the vehicle, the report states, and Daniels had more suspected marijuana and a .40-caliber Glock near him.

All three were taken to an area hospital and evaluated for any injuries from the PIT.

Jefferson was charged with felony drug possession, Daniels with felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a certain person and Brownlee with felony fleeing and third-degree battery.

None of the three appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Saturday night.

NLR man arrested in gun, drugs case

Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man on drug and gun charges after a warrant raid, according to an arrest report.

Police narcotics and SWAT officers served the search and seizure warrant around 6 a.m. Friday at the 2024 Franklin St. residence of Horace Rhodes, 58, of North Little Rock.

The search uncovered a loaded handgun, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report states.

Rhodes has several felony convictions, meaning he cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, two drug possession charges, a drug paraphernalia charge, and maintaining a drug premises, all felonies.

Rhodes was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night on a $75,000 bond.