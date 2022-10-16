PREP FB: Greenwood puts clamps on Lake Hamilton in 6A-West shutout

FORT SMITH – Logan Taylor's eyes lit up when asked about not only winning his first varsity start but helping his defense record a shutout on Friday night in Greenwood's 24-0 win over Lake Hamilton.

"I had the time of my life," Taylor said. "It's just unbelievable."

The matchup between top-10 teams was dominated by Greenwood's defense, which gave up just 166 yards and nine first downs but best of all, no points.

Taylor was part of a five-man defensive line employed by the Bulldogs against Lake Hamilton's Wing-T offense. Taylor, a senior, was the added lineman.

Greenwood's defense forced five punts in the first half and held Lake Hamilton to 25 plays for 61 yards in the first two quarters.

"Our theme was Bulldog confidence," defensive lineman Tanner McKusker said. "We had to have confidence in ourselves, of course everybody on the defensive side, and we also had to have confidence in our offense. We had to do our job and once we do our job, then the offense is going to drive it down their throat."

McKusker moved from noseman in Greenwood's usual defensive front to tackle on Friday.

"For me, I'm used to playing nose and playing head up," McKusker said. "I moved to tackle this week so I had to take different pursuit angles, and had to adjust. It was real fun. I had a great job, flying around."

Play of the Game

On Lake Hamilton's third possession of the game, the Wolves moved into Greenwood territory and was driving when linebacker Evan Williams and lineman Brady Pettigrew combined on a tackle for a loss of 13 yards to force a punt. Greenwood took over at the 13, drove 87 yards for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead on Jake Glover's 1-yard run, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Player of the Game

Logan Taylor was added as the fifth down lineman on Greenwood's defense, which dominated the game. He had a tackle for no gain on Lake Hamilton's second play of the game, and a play later, Lake Hamilton punted. He also had a tackle for no gain to begin Lake Hamilton's fifth possession again leading to a three-and-out after which Greenwood scored to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

"I had a great time," Taylor said. "We worked so hard the past two weeks. For it to pay off just feels amazing." Friday was Taylor's first varsity start although he has played significantly on the defense in a rotation up front. "They just told me I needed to step up in practice, and that they needed some size on the defensive line," Taylor said. "I worked my butt off in practice all two weeks. There was a little bit of excitement, but it was more being nervous being my first start. They told me I was kind of the key guy this week. I took the mentality of watch me do it."

Injury Report

Greenwood had no injuries in the game.

Notable

Greenwood has outscored Lake Hamilton by a 146-10 count in four conference games between the two teams at Smith-Robinson Stadium. ... In 10 halves of football in conference play, Greenwood's defense has not allowed a point in seven of them. ... Greenwood running back Jake Glover ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, marking his second straight game of at least 100 yards rushing. ... Of Lake Hamilton's 43 offensive plays, 16 were for zero yards or lost yardage. ... Lake Hamilton managed one drive of more than one first down.

Up next

Greenwood travels to Russellville, which has won four straight conference games. Lake Hamilton has an open date next week.