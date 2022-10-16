OZARK -- After every touchdown at Hillbilly Stadium, a mascot with a prop rifle shoots off a charge in celebration.

The Ozark offense had him reloading early and often Friday night.

Ozark put together back-to-back 60-point weeks on offense to pull away with a 63-34 victory against Gentry in a key 4A-1 Conference matchup.

Entering Friday night, Ozark, Gentry and Elkins all were atop the league standings at 3-0. The Hillbillies (5-2, 4-0) took a step forward in the conference race with the win.

Gentry took the opening possession of the game nine plays for an early lead, but it didn't last long. Ozark needed just one play to tie the game, then the Hillbillies had three drives in the first half that ended with scores requiring two or fewer plays. That helped them build a 35-14 edge after two quarters.

Gentry twice cut the second-half lead to 21 points but could get no closer. Ozark's offense didn't allow it, as it nearly scored on each possession and punted just once.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Senior running back Eli Masingale helped set the tone with the first offensive play for Ozark's big-play attack. Masingale helped answer Gentry scoring the first touchdown of the game with a 70-yard dash of his own. He took the handoff to the left side of the field then used his swiftness about 10 yards into this run to avoid a tackle from a defender. He was off to the races to the end zone after that. A defender dived to try to tackle him, but Masingale's speed was too much. He finished the game with 17 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Senior quarterback Landon Wright took his game to another level in the biggest conference game of the year so far. He finished with a career-high six touchdowns with his performance. He had 197 yards on 20 carries with 5 touchdowns. He also completed 4-of-9 passes for 157 yards and another score. Wright had four touchdowns in the first half then added two more in the second half. He had rushes of 9, 54, 13, 3 and 27 yards for his scores. Wright also had a 51-yard touchdown called back on a penalty in a drive that ended with a rare punt.

INJURY REPORT

Key Ozark offensive lineman Hunter Collums was injured early in the game and didn't return.

NOTABLE

Ozark's explosive offensive attack now has scored 219 points in four conference games, averaging 55 per contest. ... Wright on the season now has completed 45-of-78 passes for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns. ... He also now has 755 yards on 81 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns on the ground. ... Masingale has rushed for 701 yards on just 81 carries (8.6 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Ozark's defense got interceptions from MJ Parker and Todd Williams. ... Parker made an impact on offense, defense and special teams with a catch for 35 yards, a takeaway as a defensive back and a 66-yard kickoff return for a score.

UP NEXT

Ozark took down a previously unbeaten team in conference play in Gentry and will try to do it again next week in another key showdown. This time it will be on the road at Elkins (6-1, 4-0). It could be another high-scoring contest. The Elks have had their fair share of success on offense as well in league play, as they average 45 points scored per game.