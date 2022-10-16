Prep football roundup

Ozark 63, Gentry 34

OZARK -- Whenever Ozark needed a score Friday night, it turned to quarterback Landon Wright, and he delivered early and often at Hillbilly Stadium.

Wright turned in a career-high six-touchdown performance to guide the Hillbillies in a shootout victory in a key 4A-1 Conference matchup.

"I'll run it whenever they need me to do it," Wright said. "We have great linemen up front. They block great and make huge holes to run through. I've got some good backs that hold the linebackers for me. I then just hit the hole and go."

Wright finished with 20 carries for 197 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed 4-of-9 passes for 157 yards and another score.

Entering Friday's game, the 4A-1 Conference was shaping up to be a three-team race. Elkins, Ozark and Gentry all entered 3-0. That changed with Ozark gaining some ground before another showdown next week on the road at Elkins, which is now 4-0 as well.

Ozark (5-2, 4-0) was able to build a 35-14 lead heading into halftime. The Hillbillies had three touchdown drives that were two plays or fewer.

"We thought it was going to be a big-play game," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "I didn't know it would be quite like this though. But we played really well on offense. We took advantage of some overload sets a couple of times. It was a great team effort."

Gentry (6-1, 3-1) took the opening possession of the game for a nine-play touchdown drive. It was capped with a 16-yard rush by running back Ty Hays, who finished the game with 111 yards on 14 carries to go with 64 receiving yards on 5 catches.

That's when Ozark's quick-strike ability on offense responded for the first time. The Hillbillies need just one play to tie the game at 7-7. Running back Eli Masingale took his first carry for a 70-yard score. He finished the game with 17 touches for 169 yards and a score.

Wright rushed for three first-half touchdowns going for 9, 54 and 13 yards. He also had a 51-yard touchdown called back on a penalty.

Wright didn't slow down in the second half, and Ozark needed the help in a back-and-forth third quarter. The teams combined to score touchdowns on six of the seven third-quarter possessions.

The fireworks started early and didn't slow down. M.J. Parker, who also had an interception on defense, took the opening kickoff of the second half for a 66-yard touchdown for Ozark. Gentry then followed that with a kickoff return of its own. Addison Taylor took his back 82 yards. That cut Ozark's lead to 42-21.

-- Harold McIlvain II

FS Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19

Isaac Gregory ran for five touchdowns, and Southside earned its first 7A-West Conference win of the season by knocking off Heritage at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Gregory broke a 7-7 tie when he scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter, then he added touchdown runs of 5, 79 and 18 yards in the third quarter to give the Mavericks (2-4, 1-3) a 35-7 cushion. Jackson DeLassus added a 42-yard field goal, while George Herrell closed out Southside's scoring with a 48-yard run.

Southside scored first on Gregory's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Heritage (3-4, 1-3) answered Carter Hensley's fourth-down quarterback sneak from a yard out. The War Eagles added fourth-quarter scores on a halfback pass to Tillman McNair and Robert Jacobsen's 30-yard touchdown pass when he caught a tipped ball.

HARRISON 63, ALMA 27

The Goblins scored on all nine possessions Friday while rolling to a 5A-West win at Garrison Stadium.

Alma (5-2, 2-2) pulled to within 28-21 with 11:02 to play in the third quarter when Joe Trusty threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Israel Towns-Robinson.

But Harrison (4-3, 2-2) was just getting warmed up. Braden Long scored three third-quarter touchdowns to extend the lead to 49-21. Long scored on runs of 12, 41, and 7 yards.

Offensive lineman Evan Dixon got into the act with a 1-yard TD run to make it 56-21 with 9:40 left.

The Goblins took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Mason Ketterman's 10-yard run with 9:39 left in the first quarter.

Trusty threw a 40-yard TD pass to Carlos Gonzalez to pull Alma within 7-6.

Ketterman then hit Talon Stephens with an 80-yard strike at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter to make it 21-6.

Long scored to make it 14-6 early in the second.

Trusty threw a late 8-yard TD pass to Drake Stogsdill to make it 28-14 at the half.

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Sam Wells fired four touchdown passes to lead the Cardinals to a 5A-West blowout.

Wells was 9-of-16 passing for 209 yards, and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals (5-2, 3-1) built a 35-0 lead after one quarter and led 63-14 at halftime.

Wells hit Peyton Funk on a 36-yard scoring pass to start the Farmington rout. Luke Elsik ran 23 yards for one score and caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Wells. Russell Hodge added a short scoring run and Wells hit Lawson DeVault on a 25-yard strike for the 35-0 lead.

Funk and Wells connected again to start the second quarter and the rout was on. Wells scored on a 51-yard run, then Elsik scored his third touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run. The Cardinals also added a defensive score as Andrew Disheroon took an interception back 37 yards for a score.

Funk caught 6 passes for 134 yards for the Cardinals, who travel to Shiloh Christian next week.

Clarksville fell to 0-7, 0-4 with the loss.

Shiloh Christian 52, Pea Ridge 10

Bo Williams rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Saints to a 5A-West win.

Williams scored on runs of 11, 5, 5 and 35 yards to help Shiloh Christian (6-1, 4-0) remain unbeaten in the conference heading into next week's big home game against Farmington.

Eli Wisdom connected with Bodie Neal on a 9-yard touchdown pass, and Cameron Arellano added a short touchdown run for the Saints.

Pottsville 27, Lamar 21

The Apaches scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 4A-4 Conference win.

Pottsville (4-4, 2-2) trailed 21-13 entering the fourth quarter before tying the game 21-21, then taking the lead late.

Lamar (5-2, 3-2) grabbed early leads of 7-0 and 14-7, getting rushing touchdowns from Lee Harkreader (50 yards) and Damien Hendrixs (4 yards). After Pottsville pulled within 14-13, the Warriors got a 12-yard touchdown run from Harkreader to go up 21-13.

Hendrix rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries and Harkreader finished with 70 yards on eight carries.

Charleston 57, Hackett 0

Brandon Scott tossed three touchdown passes and the Tigers rolled to a 3A-1 Conference shutout.

Scott was 12-of-13 passing for 141 yards for Charleston (6-1, 4-0). Bryton Ketter had a huge game on both sides of the ball. Ketter caught a pair of touchdown passes, and intercepted a pass and had two sacks on defense.

Wiley Carroll had three catches for 48 yards and a score and added a pick-six interception for another score. Tyton Jones also added a pick-six for the Tigers.

The win sets up Friday's huge conference game at Booneville, where the Bearcats are also unbeaten in the 3A-1.

Hackett fell to 1-6, 0-4 with the loss.

Greenland 29, Lavaca 28

The Pirates used a little trickery to earn a big 3A-1 Conference win Friday night and knocked Lavaca from the unbeaten ranks.

Trailing 28-21, Greenland (4-3, 2-2) used a hook-and-lateral in the waning seconds of the game with quarterback Max Meredith passing to Zach Holte, who then lateralled to Tucker Meadors for 31 yards for the score. The Pirates went for two points and the win with Max Meredith running in the game-winning conversion with just one second left in the game.

Greenland built a 21-6 halftime lead that included a pick-six, but Lavaca (6-1, 3-1) fought back in the second half to take a 28-21 lead. Maddox Noel had touchdown runs of 13 and 30 yards, and Dakota Hartsfield added a 10-yard run.

Meredith was 12-of-18 passing for 181 yards for the Pirates and added 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded 11 solo tackles on defense. Meadors finished with 23 carries for 103 yards

Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27

Ethan Miller and Coner Whetsell combined to rush for 322 yards as Prairie Grove pounded the Sand Lizards with its run game.

Miller rushed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns on nine carries while Whetsell had 151 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. The Tigers finished with 380 yards rushing and 61 passing in the 5A-West Conference matchup.

Prairie Grove (6-1, 4-0) scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 37-6 at halftime.

Gravette 35, Berryville 13

Rhett Hilger threw for four touchdown passes during a 6-minute span in the second quarter to propel Gravette past Berryville and give the Lions their third straight 4A-1 Conference win.

Hilger hit Mason Meeker with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 6:08 before halftime, then the two connected again on a 70-yard scoring strike after Berryville (1-6, 0-4) scored on a 1-yard run by Tun Oo. Hilger added touchdown passes of 62 yards to Will Betz and 19 yards to Kais Patton to give the Lions (4-3, 3-1) a 28-6 halftime cushion.

Hilger added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, then Berryville closed out the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Decimus Ruiz.

Elkins 56, Green Forest 0

Dizzy Dean threw for four touchdowns and Da'shawn Chairs ran for three more as Elkins remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play with a victory at Green Forest.

Chairs finished with 131 yards on 13 carries, while Dean completed 13 of 18 passes for 265 yards. Jusiah Bettencourt caught four passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Elks (6-1, 4-0).

John Townsend had two interceptions and Zanuel Martin recovered a pair of fumbles, while Ryan Dugan had six tackles and an interception against Green Forest (1-6, 0-4).

Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21

Quarterback Drew Moore completed 21 of 26 passes for 334 yards and six touchdowns to lead Lincoln (4-3, 2-2) past Huntsville in 4A-1 Conference play.

Jace Birkes was Moore's primary target with 6 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Keller Price added 5 catches for 86 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kale Jones rushed for 150 yards and 1 touchdown on nine carries and caught 4 passes for 35 yards.

West Fork 42, Cedarville 14

Harrison Oliver ran for three touchdowns, and Eli Howerton accounted for two more as West Fork earned its first 3A-1 Conference win of the season with a victory at Cedarville.

Oliver started the Tigers' scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run, but Jace Baker scored from 34 yards out to pull Cedarville (2-5, 1-3) within 7-6 midway through the first quarter. West Fork (4-3, 1-3) then responded with Oliver's touchdown runs of 4 and 12 yards to start pulling away.

Eli Howerton added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Colby Smith and a 14-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 35-6 cushion, then Gavin Looney scored from 4 yards out to finish West Fork's scoring. Cedarville added a 31-yard touchdown by Colton Arnold.

Howerton finished with 131 yards on 12-of-16 passing, and Oliver added 109 yards on 12 carries West Fork compiled 269 yards on the ground.

Booneville 35, Mansfield 0

Dax Goff and Cody Elliott combined for 349 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as Booneville rolled to a 3A-1 Conference victory at home over Mansfield.

Goff ran the ball only nine times but finished with 244 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and an 87-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Elliott added 105 yards on 15 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Peyton Tatum added a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for Booneville (6-1, 4-0), which finished with 488 yards total offense to only 117 for Mansfield (4-3, 1-3).