North Little Rock notebook

Pulaski Tech sets forums for finalists

Two of the three forums for the public to hear from University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College chancellor finalists is scheduled for this week.

Wade Derden, vice president for academic affairs at National Park College in Hot Springs, will speak on Monday.

Ted A. Lewis, provost/vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State University in West Virginia, will speak on Tuesday.

On Oct. 24, Summer DeProw, provost/vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at Pulaski Tech, will speak.

The finalists have been asked to address the following question at the forums: "What is their vision of an urban capital city college through the lens of student success and economic prosperity."

Each forum will start at 3:45 p.m. and be held at the Campus Center Grand Hall, B Side. The forums will be livestreamed over Zoom. Access is available at https://bit.ly/3CYwXq9.

The Pulaski Tech campus is at 3000 West Scenic Drive in North Little Rock.

Superintendent to hold forums

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski will hold two virtual town-hall forums over the Zoom platform this week to discuss a new vision, mission and strategic plan.

The forums will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting ID is 993 6221 9431 and the passcode is 999118.

City to play host to Outreach Fair

The city of North Little Rock is hosting the Unsheltered Outreach Fair at Riverfront Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday to share resources and services to the city's unsheltered community.

To prepare for the unsheltered donation drive, the North Little Rock Public Library System is working with the North Little Rock Police Department, The Van (Itsthevan.org), and other agencies to collect supplies.

The library will be collecting through the end of October at both its locations:

• William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Argenta Library, 420 Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

A drop-off box will be at the entrance of both libraries.

Items requested include personal hygiene items for men and women, socks, winter gloves and hats, mosquito spray, small flashlights, backpacks, hand warmers and other travel-sized items.

Anything not distributed at the event will be given directly to the Van for its community outreach initiative. The library is unable to collect used items or clothing.

More information about the library donation drive is available at (501) 758-1720 or NLRLibrary.org. Additional information about the Unsheltered Outreach Fair is available by calling (501) 975-8780 or by emailing NLRunsheltered@nlr.ar.gov.

City flying high over return of air show

After a four-year hiatus, the North Little Rock Airshow is returning.

The event -- which will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with its first-ever night show and beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday -- will feature aerial performances by display teams, mini jets, drones, jet trucks, a parachute team, military aircraft, a car show, scale models and more. A variety of food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The North Little Rock Airshow has partnered with the North Little Rock Innovation Hub, The Wonder Place, schools and local organizations this year to provide children with the opportunity to participate in STEM projects and hands-on activities in addition to the other activities available in the children's area.

General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase on www.nlrairshow.com.

The North Little Rock Municipal Airport is at 8202 Remount Road, North Little Rock.