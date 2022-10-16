Reading, not spending, is fundamental

Last week, I wrote about the virtue of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in providing public oversight of government through transparency, describing government as kudzu, always in need of monitoring. Here's what happens when citizens abate their gaze for too long: The vines need pruning.

Recently, the Craighead County clerk received a petition to place on the November ballot an initiative to cut by half the rate that county residents pay for their library system as part of their property taxes. Currently, the library's tax rate is among the highest in the state.

We're overtaxed. And everywhere we turn, another government body is squeezing another penny from our wallets in user fees, property taxes, sales taxes, gas taxes, taxes on cable and Internet, and a permanent highway tax devoid of legislative oversight embedded in the Arkansas Constitution, to name just some.

So I sympathize with the desire to bring the library-tax rate for Craighead County residents in line with the norm in the state. But that is not the point here. The good people of Jonesboro and its surrounds can aptly make that decision for themselves. They don't need a city mouse telling the country mice what's what.

Rather, I was struck with the response of the library director during this kerfuffle. It's reflective of why limiting the growth of government is a never-ending struggle.

She is reported to have said: "If this happens, we will lose all of our programming ... We do outreach to nursing homes, to day-care facilities, we will lose all of that. We will lose our summer reading program. We will lose our after-school programs. We will lose our book clubs. We will lose employees."

As Ron Popeil's 1970s late-night commercials so well pitched: but wait, there's more. The library director continued: "We may possibly have to close everything ... If we lose half of our funding and a possibility that we lose our state funding, we will probably have to shut our doors. I don't think that we could keep it open."

The library director's melodramatic pleas betray the bureaucratic mindset. Any reduction in royal dominion is a palace coup. Any diminution in serfs' tributes: an insurrection.

Government is as alive as any invasive species. It not only seeks to grow; it vigorously resists any interference with its unencumbered expansion.

When I was young, libraries were about books. But it's hard for a bureaucrat to have an empire of books.

An army of employees, well, that's another story. And, sure enough, the library director's climaxed coda to her feigned parade of horribles reveals the confederate in the ranks: "We will lose employees."

Publicly funded institutions have the goldilocks environment for this self-aggrandizing imperialism: an absence of market competition to drive quality and efficiency, diffuse ownership, and no bottom line, literally, by which success or failure is measured. So, rather than valuing earnings, public administrators measure success through the opposite side of the balance sheet: expenditures, chief among them employees.

In academia, for example, there's been an explosion in the number of dean-lets--what I call the myriad newly generated non-faculty administrators charged with solving so-called problems that were either previously addressed by the then relatively few academic deans in higher education or, uh, undiscovered (read: nonexistent).

What staggering luck that we rooted out these heretofore unknown human frailties--in desperate need of immediate attention, no less--simultaneously with our epiphany that they can be solved by creating yet another government function. Huzzah!

Welcome Dean-let of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, here's your six-figure salary and well-appointed office. Now go solve the falsely alleged rampant racism in the most liberal institutions in America: higher education. That's a solution in search of a problem if I've ever seen one.

Perhaps we should be thankful that government only more recently discovered this marketing strategy long employed by industry. I never knew I had ring around the collar until the makers of Wisk detergent told me I did and cured it all at once. Talk about good fortune--unless you recognize that for centuries we called that problem "dirt," and soap was the solution.

In another example, a friend of mine recently sent a Mr. Potato Head--Hasbro gender controversy notwithstanding--to his son in the military overseas as a reminder of home and simpler times. The United States Post Office returned it, saying that the description of the contents as "a toy" was insufficiently specific.

Why does any government employee have this job function? What kind of chaos would have ensued without this needless governmental meddling? Maybe my friend needed to say that the package contained a turbo-based child's entertainment device; that sounds sufficiently bureaucratic for the government mindset.

And do you remember when the staggering sums spent on space travel were rationalized by the invention of life-transforming Velcro and Mylar? The magical effects of these discoveries on mall walking and gender-reveal parties notwithstanding, color me unimpressed. The ability of public officials to falsely justify spending more and more of our hard-earned yet easily taxed money shows no signs of abating.

Here's my suggestion to the library system: Don't travel to nursing homes and day-care facilities; they already have employees and associated family members who regularly check out books for their residents.

Forgo euphemisms for hiring additional staff like summer reading programs, after-school programs, and book clubs. Instead, do what libraries are supposed to do: Buy books and provide space to read for everyone, including during the summer, after school, and for patrons who do it together in a club.

These functions don't necessitate extra employees. They require additional books. Do your existing job instead of constantly creating new ones.

This is your right to know.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act." His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.