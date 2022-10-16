Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 19-23.

Little Rock Enclave Apartments, LP., to Mack (Metropolitan), LLC., 75 Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock. L1, The Enclave Apartments, $44,300,000.

Parc At Maumelle, LP., to Mack (Parc Maumelle), LLC., 100 Park Drive, Maumelle. Tract I, Maumelle Town Center Replat, $32,100,000.

Capitol Hill Limited Partnership to Mack (Capitol Hill), LLC., 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., Little Rock. Pt NW 7-1N-13W, $17,800,000.

Southern Landord, LLC., to E-Stem Public Charter Schools, Inc., 112 W. Third St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B76, Original City Of Little Rock, $4,500,000.

TLBT, LLC., to Pabani Brother's, LLC., 612 JP Wright Loop, Jacksonville. Pt SW 17-3N-10W, $3,750,000.

Little Rock Investments, LLC., to SEP 3200 Shackleford, LLC., Pt SW NW 15-1N-13W, $3,000,000.

Delta Delta Plan Of Arkansas, Inc., to City Of Little Rock, Tract B-7 Area 102, Little Rock Port Industrial Park Replat, $2,200,000.

Bella Casa, LLC., to Westwood Real Estate Development Company, LLC., Pt E/2 SW & Pt NW SE 8-2N-14W, $2,198,132.

David Michael Mego; Patricia Louise "Pat" Mego; David Michael Mego And Patricia Louise "Pat" Mego Living Revocable Trust to Gitanjali Bajaj; Yogesh Asudani; Yogesh Asudani And Gitanjali Bajaj Trust, 59 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L28 B92, Chenal Valley, $2,000,001.

Terri Lynn Cowell; Betty L. Richards Revocable Trust to Jason L. Bright; Tiffany T. Hatchett; 60 River Ridge Road Trust, 60 River Ridge Road, Little Rock. Ls59 & 61, River Ridge Manor No.4, $1,925,000.

Lorene G. Jones Henderson to Brittany N. Sanders; Chadwick A. Sanders, 14107 Ridge Point Lane, Roland. L13R B1, Waterview Estates, $1,750,000.

WLM Landscape And Sprinkler Services, Inc., to Burnol Mandalor Properties, LLC., Ls2, 4 & 10, Sanford Phase I & II; Ls6-7, Meredith Manor, $1,475,000.

Shirley J. Miller; Shirley J. Davis Revocable Trust to Rick Snowden; Brooklyn Snowden, L8R B1, Chenal Valley, $1,340,000.

Glaze Properties, LLC., to Fendley Street Apartments, LLC., 2028 Fendley Drive, North Little Rock. Ls4RR B2, Ashley's Replat-Pike Plaza Heights; Ls5R, 7R, 9-10 & 15 B2, Pike Plaza Heights; Ls7-9 B3, Pike Plaza Heights, $1,325,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC., to Big R Lands, LLC., 1300 Westpark Drive, Little Rock. L6 Blk AR, Westpark Development Replat, $1,320,000.

73 Vigne Blvd, LLC., to David Michael Mego; Patricia Louise "Pat" Mego; David Michael Mego And Patricia "Pat" Mego Living Revocable Trust, L46 B83, Chenal Valley, $1,120,000.

Jaymae Properties, LLC., to Terry Barnes; Barnes Revocable Trust, L2 B135, Chenal Valley, $945,000.

Terra Firma Project, LLC., to Rebecca Engstrom, L11 B1, McGehee, $940,000.

Adam Day; Amanda Day to Jane Kang; Sean David McCauley, 1524 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock. L18, Rockwater Village Phase 2, $875,000.

Daniel M. Peregrin; Jennifer J. Peregrin to Thomas Byron Sneed; William Lendermon, 20 River Ridge Road, Little Rock. Pt S/2 Section 22-2N-13W, $849,900.

Jeff Hooker to Wotco, LLC., Pt SE 28-2N-11W, $800,000.

Bryan Stewart; Susan H. Stewart to Hamida Saba, 1440 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock. L25, Rockwater Village Phase 2, $775,000.

Stevens-Dell Properties, LLC., to The Hub Executive Suites, LLC., Ls7 & 14 B9, Pfeifer, $760,381.

Nithin Karakala to Patrick Carr; Blaine Carr, L16 B11, Chenal Valley, $760,000.

Pratt Real Estate, LLC., to Bickes, Inc., Pt NW NE 17-1S-13W, $740,000.

Cox Construction Group, LLC., to Donald W. Lum; Colene Lum; Donald W. And Colen Lum Family Trust, L15 B66, Chenal Valley, $641,600.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Billy Dean Smith; Sharon Kay Smith; Stacy Ann Bright; The Billy Dean Smith And Sharon Kay Smith Revocable Living Trust, L12 B1, Ridgeview Trail Phase I, $572,860.

Blakely-Brewer, Inc., to DB Markham & Shackleford, LLC., 10724 W. Markham St., Little Rock. L1, Gulf Replat-Santa Fe Park; Pt Blk 37, Santa Fe Park, $540,000.

David Reed; Jo Beth Reed to Maria Njeim; Gaby Karim Jabbour, 19 Cove Creek Point, Little Rock. L15 B23, Woodlands Edge, $515,000.

The Dorsett Trust Of 2012 to Blake Howard; Hannah E. Webb Howard, 1706 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L3 B22, Mountain Park, $515,000.

Rufus Fason to W. 65th St., LLC., L2R, Crestwood Corporate Center, $500,000.

David F. Miller; Natalie A. Tebbetts to Kimberly Jones, L7 B12, Hillcrest, $500,000.

Paul Whitten Owens; Amy Perkins Owens to Ahmet Aydin, 510 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L5 B3, Pulaski Heights, $488,000.

Bruce E. Schratz, Sr.; Georgia Schratz; Bruce And Georgia Schratz Joint Revocable Trust to Claude R. Baldwin; Marilyn K. Baldwin, L2R B4, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Jeffrey Caldwell; Rebecca Caldwell to Ramesh Kandasamy; Vimala Elumalai, 13515 Foxfield Lane, Little Rock. L10 B12, Woodlands Edge, $467,425.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Laura Ann Arneson, L1696, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $466,200.

Alfred M. Cerrato; Cathy D. Cerrato to Andrew Patrick Myers; Lana Marie Myers, 108 Oneida Way, Maumelle. L68R, Osage Terrace Phase 1B Replat-Osage Terrace PRD, $465,000.

Amanda L. Hines-Watts; Amanda L. Hines to Anthony Burton; Pamela Burton, 1310 Starfield St., North Little Rock. L27 B125, Park Hill NLR, $450,000.

Richard E. Allen; Doretta Allen; The Richard E. Allen And Doretta Allen Joint Revocable Trust to JBB Cypress, LLC., Lots A & B B1, North Commercial, $450,000.

Kimberly Harper; Kimberly Harper Smalling to Ben Brockman; Caylee Burnine, 2 Myrtle Lane, Little Rock. Ls558-559, Kingwood Place, $449,900.

Jane Ann Cromhout to Mark Sherwood Dixon; Michelle L. Dixon, 7 Warblers Cove, Little Rock. L10 B20, Woodlands Edge, $449,000.

Cope Homes, Inc., to Shirley Dampeer-Worsham, Ls24 & 24L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $445,500.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc., to Patricia Beuscher; Andrew Beuscher, 86 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1677, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $432,000.

Christopher G. Brandom; Meera Brandom to Alex Huy Truong; Yen Tran, 14217 Orleans Drive, Little Rock. L349, St. Charles, $415,000.

Matthew D. Creasman; Cecilia Creasman to Katrina L. Scoggins; Anthony C. Green, 116 Breckenridge Lane, Maumelle. L3 B28, Maumelle Valley Estates, $401,600.

Robert C. East; East Family Trust to Veeeeht, LLC., 2230 Cottondale Lane, Suite 3, Little Rock. Unit B, Edgewater Center HPR (Previously Platted As: Tract F-2C, Riverdale), $400,000.

Sarah Bone to Christopher M. Key; Heather Marie Conkhite-Key, 128 Summit Drive, Maumelle. L15 B19, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase X, $400,000.

Jeremy Bemis; Meghan Bemis to H. Tyler Cole Kelly; Sarah Nicole Kelley, 138 Beaver Creek Lane, Maumelle. L15 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates, $390,000.

Julie C. Pacheco; Joseph A. Pacheco (dec'd) to Cory Roland Southwick, 18 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville. L91, Tara Mount, $385,000.

TMG Properties, LLC., to Nelson Real Estate Holdings, LLC., 1000 W. Third St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B258, Original City Of Little Rock, $375,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC., to Billy J. Wagley; Stephanie R. Wagley, Ls22 & 22L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $374,000.

PWS Real Estate, LLC., to Sam Carrasquillo, 1306 S. Arch St., Little Rock. L10BR B212, Original City Of Little Rock Replat, $370,000.

Billy Joe Ralston to Christopher Alan Harlan; Virginia Harlan, 512 E. Justice Road, Cabot. L5, Ben E. Rice Trust Unrecorded, $365,000.

Homer Darrell Bradley; Mary J'Laine Bradley to Jessica Blankenship; John Blankenship, 7022 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt E/2 SE SW 28-4N-11W, $356,000.

Michael Parker Shaddock; Maeve Eleanor Shaddock to James M. Anderson, L24, Secluded Hills Phase V, $350,000.

Innovative Real Estate Solutions, LLC., to Billy R. Briggs, III, 17012 Crooked Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L115, Bent Tree Estates Phase I, $345,000.

Andrew Patrick Myers; Lana Marie Myers to William Lee Moore, Sr.; Judith Thompson Moore L443, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $339,000.

Blakely-Brewer, Inc., to DB Scott Hamilton, LLC., L1A, Scott Hamilton No.2, $331,500.

Catherine A. Grunden to John Brian Kirksey, 519 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L2 B23, Pulaski Heights, $330,000.

Turner L. Jones to Travis Abbott, 13920 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L77, Carriage Creek Phase I, $325,000.

John Neil Buffington; Sherry Lee Buffington to Treloni Flournoy, 325 Park St., North Little Rock. L5R, The Porches At Rockwater Village, $322,500.

Tommeisha Fonzie to Nathan Alexander; Sandra Alexander, 310 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L947, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $318,000.

Joseph B. Turbeville; Norma J. Turbevill; Turbeville Living Trust to Tate Smith; Conny R. Smith, 11122 Sabine Valley Drive, Little Rock. L13 B26, Pleasant Valley, $315,250.

April Merrick; April G. Borgognoni to Linda S. Henifin; Michael T. Miller, 4 Woodberry Court, Little Rock. L67, Longlea, $305,000.

Board Of Trustees Of The Arkansas Conference Of The United Methodist Church to Moving Up Properties, LLC., 915 North St., Little Rock. Ls1R & 4R, WB Worthen Co. Replat; L5, WB Worthen Company, $305,000.

Cristena E. Cook to Timothy Camp, 1 Coventry Lane, Little Rock. L120, Longlea, $290,000.

Fernando J. Gerardo; Samantha M. Gerardo to Kamaryn L. Harris, 109 Mariner Lane, Maumelle. L8 B3, Villages At New Bedford Phase 2, $290,000.

Kathleen L. Sheridan to Carson Benton, 12 Suwannee Cove, Maumelle. L56, Riverland, $286,000.

Alice A. Watts; Richard N. Watts to Chelsea Seelinger, 312 Schoolwood Lane, Cammack Village. L28, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $285,000.

James C. Ward; Ashley Ward to Brandon James Hebert, 124 Obisidian Drive, Sherwood. L4 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $284,900.

Gregory Mark Gillham to Martin & Company Real Estate, LLC., 1604/1606 W. 47th St., North Little Rock. Ls10, 8 & 6 B2, Arrowhead Manor, $283,000.

Montgomery Place, LLC., to LeAnn Wilson Hinojosa Trust, L7R, Madison Park, $280,000.

Satyanarayana Murthy Daggupati; Girija Kumari Daggupati to Cherin Claire Pace, 2000 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L15 B8, Cherry Creek, $279,000.

Deborah McWilliams; J. E. McWilliams (dec'd) to Isaac Spoon; Sarah Spoon. 26 Hightrail Drive, Maumelle. L110, Edgepark, $270,000.

Jacob Tipton to Whitney Row, 124 Overcup Drive, Sherwood. L17 B9, Oakbrooke Phase V, $268,000.

Johnnie Joseph Zermatten; Freda Renee Zermatten to William H. Mergenschroer; Bette J. Mergenschroer; The William H. And Bette J. Mergenschroer Family Trust, L12, Overcup Ridge, $264,000.

Bianca Giese; Dave Giese to Tina Williams, 12411 Sherri Marie Drive, Alexander. L58B, Quail Run Phase I, $258,000.

Heather Satterwhite to Michael Harry; Jessica Runkle, 10 Ridgeton Court, Little Rock. L41 B7, Cherry Creek, $257,000.

Daniel Russell; Jessica Russell to Neal A. Pankey; Sharon K. Pankey, 33 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L104, Garden Oaks, $256,000.

Christopher Keane to Desiree E. Sanchez, 13615 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L5 B9, Cedar Ridge, $255,000.

Click N. Close, Inc.; Mid America Mortgage, Inc., to Click N Close, Inc.; Mid America Mortgage, Inc., 20 Longlea Drive, Little Rock. L45, Longlea, $250,050.

Meghan Warford to Sarah Eldred; Richard Eldred, 1 Honey Locust Court, Little Rock. L35 B8, Cedar Ridge, $249,000.

Remzi Tayfun Bilgin; Nilufer Esen-Bilgin to Danielle Davis, 11807 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L2, Pleasant Forest I, $247,000.

Wayne B. Coleman; Jennifer S. Huston to Mark McKay Smith; Marion Kay Smith, L100, Stoneledge Phase II, $245,000.

Barbara M. Fernald to Alden Investments, LLC., L799R, The Country Club Of Arkansas Replat, $244,300.

Johnny Lee McLean; Kunhong Wei to Joseph T. Murphy; Kelsey L. Capps, 1122 Briar Creek Road, Little Rock. L142, Walnut Valley, $239,000.

Tyler G. Lindsey; Sarah M. Lindsey to Kevin Fritz, 54 Woodlore Circle, Little Rock. L12, Aspen Highlands, $231,300.

Chrystal L. Espinoza; David R. Espinoza to Vickie McCurry, L107 B1, Woodruff Creek, $230,000.

Andy L. Brown, Jr., to Londel Brown, 2210 Reville Circle, Jacksonville. L182, Base Meadows Phase 2, $230,000.

Kristi Reed to Shelby Properties, LLC., 50 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L25 B17, Overbrook, $225,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Holly Davidson, 8117 Orchard Drive, Little Rock. L13, Hartfield Section 3 Tract B Replat, $225,000.

Linda Kay Giger; Steven Cole Revocable Living Trust to Wendy Lee Cooper, 13605 Ivy Point Drive, Little Rock. L23 B9, Cedar Ridge, $222,500.

Malik Harris; Pamela Burton; Anthony Burton to William Walker, Jr., 3609 Arapho Trail, Little Rock. L4, Towering Pines, $220,000.

Ambre T. Cato; Ambre T. Camp to Antonia Canelo, 69 Dartmouth Drive, Little Rock. L195, Kensington Place, $210,000.

Julian Carl Seals; Yulonda Suzette Seals to Ann Denise Smith, 136 Ricky Raccoon Drive, Jacksonville. L138, Northlake Phase II, $207,000.

Cynthia M. Reese; The Ann C. Marchant Revocable Trust to Norma Mott, Apt. 331, Cambridge Place HPR, $205,000.

Benton James Gann to Bart Widener Calhoun, 324 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L7 B2, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $205,000.

Brian D. Currie to Lennix Laidler, 9816 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L21, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $204,000.

Sarah R. Cunningham to Eduardo Marceni Tuzon, 8604 Oakhaven Drive, Sherwood. L30, Oakhaven, $203,000.

Billy R. Briggs, III to Rori Whittaker, 3801 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock. L21 B60, Park Hill NLR, $202,500.

Andy C. Smith to Pamela Childers, 5 Timber Ridge Drive, Jacksonville. L5, Timber Ridge, $199,000.

Joseph Francis Belfiore; Elizabeth Tao Belfiore to Joe Nathan White, III, 8209 Red Oak Lane, Little Rock. L23, Kaylin Hills, $199,000.

Danielle Sparks; Jeff Sparks to Nick Williams; Xin Li, L47, Edgepark, $198,500.

CitiMortgage, Inc., to CitiMortgage, Inc., 6500 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L19 B7, Indian Hills, $196,700.

Jon Scott Farquhar; Kay F. Clark Living Trust to Brian Colton; Lisa Colton, 5620 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Ls7-10 B20, Lincoln Park, $192,500.

Stephanie Lyn Balloew; Vernal Vallew to Matthew A. Gray; Jordan Nicole Gray, 1213 Bittercress Drive, North Little Rock. L134, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $190,000.

Sunlight Management Services, LLC., to T'aja Williams; Samuel L. King, 10824 Sharon Road, Mabelvale. L3, White, $190,000.

Brenda Schartz to William C. Crittenden, 603 Asbury Road, Little Rock. L5 B3, Parkway Place, $190,000.

Tanya S. Hicks to Carlos Alfonso Ojeda Tixta; Karla J. Ojeda, 1619 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L8, Point West 3rd Phase I, $190,000.

Whitney Row Nicholas Mann to Sarah Grace Foster; Heriberto Mario, 6712 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock. L30 B24, Indian Hills, $189,900.

Carla Halpine; Amber Ponder; The John And Diane Mayernick Irrevocable Trust to Joseph A. Salling, IV; Maria Salling, 1805 Watt St., Little Rock. L6, Bonnie Brae, $185,000.

Graham Fisher Wilson to Jeff T. Daffron; Regan E. Etheridge, 10 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L64, Park Ridge, $185,000.

Bradley J. Fryar; Sarah E. Fryar to David Hunt, 125 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood. L13 B2, Sherwood North, $185,000.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC., to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC., 46 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock. L51, Woodridge Estates, $184,910.

Christopher Gibson; Estate Of Tene W. Nichols to Barry A. Sims; Suzanne C. Sims Townhome 15, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $179,000.

Simmons Bank/Jill Andrea Barton Trust; Simmons Bank/Cori Antonia Fetters Trust to Stacia Pinckard; Ronald Pinckard, 35 Fairfield Drive, Sherwood. L85, Stone Section E, $178,000.

Jason Woods; Jessica Rice to Sophie Elyse Bumpass, 215 Valmar St., Little Rock. L7 B1, Beach, $175,000.

Justin Terry; Brooke Terry to Clearview Properties, LLC., 47 Meadow Ridge Loop, Maumelle. L24, Meadow Ridge Phase II, $169,000.

Michael D. Harris; Linda A. Harris to Wesley Allen Smith; Earlyonna Smith, 9407 Warren Drive, Little Rock. L27, Allendale Manor Phase II, $168,000.

Jan Hughes; Anita Jan Hughes to Mark Andrews; Laurie Andrews, L21 B27, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Charles J. Kozak; Travi L. Sheridan; Traci L. Kozak to Charles M. Kozak, 7025 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock. Pt NE SW 12-2N-13W, $160,000.

David Chastain; Estate Of Carl Leslie Woodard (dec'd) to Arlie Cloud; Michael Cloud, 4512 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L75 B203, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

James Robert Melton Trust No. One; James Robert Melton to Daleth C. Guerra; Destiny N. Guerra, 20 Greycourt Circle, North Little Rock. L21 B11, Bradford Place, $159,900.

Emily L. Frederick to Pamela Sue Ashley, 5201 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Unit 12C, Quapaw Tower HPR, $157,000.

Ultra Holdings, LLC., to Sofia Teheda, 1 Karon Court, Little Rock. L414, Twin Lakes Section A, $156,500.

James H. Murray; Inez D. Murray to H. C. S., Inc., 4524 Foster St., Little Rock. L10 B13, Euclid Place, $156,000.

Karen Jo Vennes to Peerless Properties, LLC ., L24 B52, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Brian Hagewood; Donna Hagewood to Shameika Hammock, 1004 N. JP Wright Loop Road, Jacksonville. L22 B6, Ferrell, $153,800.

Phillip A. Wirzfeld; Jeanne E. Wirzfeld to Authur Benjamin Gallien, 2420 Whispering Pine Road, Little Rock. Pt SE SW 6-1N-14W, $153,500.

University District Development Corp., to Latoya R. Thompson, 4612 W. 26th St., Little Rock. L9 B5, Dowdy & Terry's-Hyde Park, $150,000.