Reddies get defensive, slow Bisons





SEARCY -- This one turned on turnovers and special teams.

A perfect pass also helped the Henderson State Reddies to a 15-14 victory in a defensive struggle at First Security Stadium on Saturday.

"I thought our defense played great the whole game," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "To hold them to 14 points I thought was pretty spectacular."

Packed with ebbs and flows, dominance came in spurts for both teams.

"Sometimes our team chemistry doesn't click like it does when we're doing good," Henderson State freshman defensive end Catrell Wallace of Bryant said. "We went in at halftime and made some adjustments and came out and did the job."

Wallace, 6-7, 210, had 5 tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He returned the second 29 yards to set up the Reddies' fourth-quarter 15-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Andrew Edwards of Bentonville to senior receiver Matt Childers that cut Harding's lead to 14-12 with 14:48 left in the fourth quarter.

Harding quarterback Keylon Cole said he was impressed by Wallace.

"He's so long, he's hard to get around," Cole said.

"On that touchdown pass, I liked the matchups," Edwards said. "I always think my receivers are better than my defensive backs. I just threw it back shoulder to Matt, and he made a great play."

Wallace's finish was in part inspired by Maxfield.

"After the third quarter, Coach talked to us, and then we did what we're supposed to do," Wallace said.

Harding drove to first and 10 at the Henderson State 16 on its following drive but turned the ball over on downs at its 29 after four plays.

With 9:38 left, the Reddies then drove with the help of passes from Edwards of 28 yards to senior Xavier Malone and 23 yards to senior tight end Mike Benning to first and 10 at the Harding 19. As the clock ticked under three minutes, Henderson receded 10 yards on three plays, including a procedure penalty on fourth down, which left junior Tristan Heaton with a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

Heaton's kick split the uprights, cleared the crossbar by 10 feet, and completed the scoring with 6:40 left.

"Tristan played a great game," Edwards said. "We definitely dominated the special teams game, which helped us out a lot."

Harding would not again cross midfield.

Tristan also averaged 39.6 yards on 5 punts with a long of 50.

"Our execution was tough," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "You give the ball away four times, and you don't take any away, it makes it hard."

The Reddies had 214 yards of total offense. Harding had 236.

Harding was led in rushing by sophomore running back Jhalen Spicer with 6 carries for 70 yards. Freshman quarterback Keylon Cole of Harrison completed 2 of 5 passes for 58 yards. He rushed for 37 yards on 16 carries.

Henderson State sophomore running back Korien Burrell carried 14 times for 55 yards. Edwards completed 16 of 27 passes

Henderson State was the first to score and took a 3-0 lead on Heaton's 29-yard field goal with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

Harding drove from its 31 to the Henderson State 11 late in the first quarter, but on third down from the 16 after a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield, Cole was intercepted in the end zone by freshman defensive back Darrick Rose, Jr.

A 30-yard field goal by Heaton put the Reddies' lead at 6-0 with 14:48 left in the second quarter.

Late in the second, Harding drove 94-yards on nine plays, the final a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Chauncey Martin to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.

"Overall, I can't be more pleased," Maxfield said. "We squandered some opportunities in the red zone in the first half. We had six points that could've been 21, but they're a good team, and they caused some of that."

OUACHITA BAPTIST 41, ARK.-MONTICELLO 7

Kendel Givens ran for three touxhdowns, TJ Cole ran for two more and Ouachita Baptist University (7-0, 7-0) remained undefeated with a victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (3-4, 3-4) at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

Two of Givens' three touchdown runs came on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Cole added a 1-yard scoring run to put the Tigers ahead 21-7 at halftime. Givens added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and Riley Harms threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Connor Flannigan for a 34-7 lead before Cole ran in from 2 yards out to set the final score.

UAM's lone score came on a 36-yard touchdown run from Hayden Thomas in the first quarter.

Cole finished with 232 rushing yards on 22 carries, while Givens had 141 yards on 20 carries. Harms completed 6 of 9 passes for 126 yards with the touchdown pass to Flannigan, who finished with 75 receiving yards on 2 catches.





