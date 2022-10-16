Reject idea of shape-shifting politicians

Austin Bailey is an Arkansas treasure. I met her when she worked at the non-profit For AR People with my friend Gennie Diaz, educating the public about issues that concern us, and keeping lawmakers accountable. Now she contributes her genius through the Arkansas Times, and was kindly instrumental in publishing my work there on several occasions before I became a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

We have never talked about it, but Austin is unapologetically more liberal than I am. Sometimes I envy her, as I do a great conservative writer like David Brooks, because they know what they think, and come across in their work as so uncomplicated.

I am sure this is over-simplification and idealization on my part. It takes genius to make complex things seem easy. But what I mean is that while I find myself conflicted on so many issues--looking right, then left, then right, then left--Austin has moved on down the road, as Brooks has in the other direction. She owns her position. Austin is fearless. She makes me think.

She recently wrote a piece about our gubernatorial race on Sept. 29 in the Times that I have been thinking about ever since. It is an excellent comparative analysis of Democrat Chris Jones and Republican Sarah Sanders that delves into Sanders' background as a teenager on the Central High School debate team.

Bailey interviewed one former teacher along with a few classmates, and explored the shades of gray one doesn't get from Sanders' public persona, carefully crafted in black and white.

Of particular interest is State Democratic Sen. Clarke Tucker's description of his high school acquaintance as "kind, smart, and hard-working." There's beyond a hint that some people who have known Sanders for years expect her, if elected, to govern more moderately than she campaigns.

Another classmate, political strategist Chris Wheat, notes that while he hopes the person and the politician are not "one and the same for Sarah," he doesn't know. The Republican Party has changed radically in the last several years, and Wheat says he's not sure many of them resemble who they used to be.

Bailey discusses Sanders' reasons for campaigning on the far right, "fomenting division" and focusing on talking points that play up fears of a radical left agenda. The idea is to fire up her base--Trump's--in order to get elected. After that it is anyone's guess what she would look like as governor.

But the bigger question posed in the piece that I keep going over in my head is this: "Whether Sanders' willingness to shape-shift to keep Arkansas voters angry and therefore engaged is a recommendation or a black mark depends on whether she's running her campaign simply to win it, or if she aspires to actually govern well."

What I have realized is that while I deeply respect the writer, and other brilliant and good people I know who think the same way, whether this is a black mark or recommendation is actually not a question for me. This probably means what I have suspected all along, which is that I am not cut out to be a politician. Neither am I a seasoned or sly political analyst.

Maybe I am not smart enough to get it or, worse, lacking in the very grace I want my whole life to be about. But I believe the willingness of Sarah Sanders or anyone else to shape-shift into something they are not in order to win an election is a black mark, and never a recommendation, regardless of how that person might ultimately govern. Shape-shifters cannot be trusted.

I understand people put their best selves forward in any job interview. My family had a joke that when I ran for office I turned into "Campaign Barbie" because I changed out of my standard yoga pants and no-makeup attire and dressed up for events so often. I also leaned heavily on the extroverted, gregarious side of my personality more than usual. I didn't go around advertising my meanest, most selfish, or otherwise darkest moments either.

And I may have measured my words more fastidiously. That is a thing I already try to do, but during the campaign I felt heightened pressure that people might be listening and judging whether to vote for me. I definitely had a strong desire to be understood.

That's the thing that makes me not a political athlete, as Sanders has been described. Because intentional shape-shifting means either you don't want to be understood as you are in your core, or that there's not a real shape to who you are; you just morph into whatever advances your interests depending on the circumstances. It is how Sanders can say things like "I support teachers" and also claim they are grooming children for sexual exploitation, teaching them to hate America, and indoctrinating them with a radical leftist agenda.

As much as I dislike it, I can accept that this is what politics is in our state and nation. I can accept that the politically savvy find it justified, especially if the end turns out to be kinder and gentler than the means. Which is of course what those who believe Sarah to be a closeted moderate are hoping, even though she campaigns as Trumpette.

They may be correct. But I cannot bring myself to agree that this level of shape-shifting is OK for a politician, or ever would be a recommendation. To continue the athletic comparison, politics is not a sport. It is about more than just winning. Or should be.

Some will say that is unrealistic, that I am naïve, and call me a Pollyanna, which has become a pejorative term for someone who is blindly optimistic; a Goody Two-Shoes. As a literature teacher I've got to say there are other ways of reading Pollyanna's story about an orphan who learned to play the "Glad Game" in order to cope with the difficulties of real life. Further, she learned it from her father, who was a minister, and based it on the message to rejoice always, which comes from the Bible.

Plenty of people misinterpret that message as well. The idea of rejoicing, from Paul's letter to the Philippians, is not that followers of Jesus should go skipping around like bubble-headed idiots who refuse to see the ugliness of the world.

Neither does it mean we should offer empty platitudes like "everything happens for a reason" in the face of another's tragedy. As the letter was written from a Roman prison, one can surely deduce that much.

Here's the passage in Philippians 4:4-8: Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.

Rejoicing is not uncritical optimism. It is a choice to believe that in spite of what challenges we see before us, things can get better. We can use our minds, hearts, and hands to try to make it better. And should.

In this same way it is a choice, for all of us, of what we want politics to be in our state and country. If we want it to be a game in which contestants twist themselves into pretzels in order to win--if that is OK with us--that is what we will get.

But if we want our political process to be better, we must first believe it can be, then demand that it become that, by using our minds, hearts, and hands--and our voices and our votes--to make it so.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.