Revelry returns





HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Judging from its early crowds, the King Biscuit Blues Festival didn't lose any devotees during two years of pandemic-related absence.

Fans from throughout the country and beyond gathered in downtown Helena for the four-day event, which got underway Oct. 5 with Warm Up Wednesday. The afternoon consisted of a spoken, and musical, Main Stage tribute to the late event co-founder Bubba Sullivan (complete with a life-size, on-stage cutout of Sullivan and VIP-tent table decor that paid homage to him). The afternoon continued with a rollicking performance by blues singer and Arkansas Black Hall of Famer Bobby Rush, who entertained with the help of two jumpsuit-clad female dancers; and the Bubba Sullivan Memorial Jam.





Oct. 6, the first full day of King Biscuit, was highlighted with an appearance by Gov. Asa Hutchinson; a Biscuit Bash in the VIP tent; and Main Stage performances by the Rodney Block Collective, the Kentucky Headhunters, Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds with Kim Wilson. The final performance was preceded by a spectacular fireworks display.

King Biscuit continued Oct. 7 with headliner Mavis Staples; and Oct. 8 with headliner The Devon Allman Project. The event also included performances on five other stages as well as street buskers, food and additional activities.

Proceeds benefit the Sonny Boy Blues Society.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: King Biscuit is Back







