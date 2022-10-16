Rioters set blaze in Iran prison that houses dissidents as protests continue

BAGHDAD -- A large fire burned Saturday at a prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official. The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the "rioters" were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said "peace" had returned to the prison and the unrest was not related to the protests which have swept the country for four weeks. A protest broke out on the street soon after.

Witnesses said police blocked roads and highways to Evin prison and at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area. They reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that an "armed conflict" broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. This account could not immediately be verified.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations Saturday along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children.

The protests broke out after public anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.