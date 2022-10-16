River Valley business leaders preparing for the 2024 eclipse, as Arkansas expects totality





FORT SMITH -- River Valley business leaders are preparing now for the tourists anticipated to visit Arkansas for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Tim Jacobsen, executive director of the Fort Smith Arkansas Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained to River Valley business leaders and emergency service employees on Tuesday what the event's impact may look like in the River Valley.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth, thereby blocking the sun and preventing any sunlight for a period of time.

A full eclipse is expected April 8, 2024, traveling northeast from Texas to Maine. Along the way, the path of totality is expected to cut diagonally through the middle of Arkansas, starting at about 1:45 p.m. in the southwest part of the state, according to eclipse2024.org.

The previous eclipse over the U.S. occurred Aug. 21, 2017, traveling from Washington state southeast to South Carolina, with Arkansas having partial visibility.

Jacobsen said the 2024 eclipse is also supposed to be darker and longer than the one in 2017 at over four minutes in some areas. He said the next one over the United States is not expected until 2045.

The state population could more than double in size for the weekend leading up to the event based on tourism numbers for cities during the 2017 eclipse and Arkansas' optimal viewing location, he said. He noted for Fort Smith alone, that would be roughly 50,000 people who could bring in millions of dollars in economic impact.

"This gives us a great opportunity to showcase everything we have to offer to these people when they come to our community," he said. "We don't have to pay anything to get those people to come here."

Jacobsen said chain hotels are taking names to book stays as soon as possible and want at least a three-day minimum for the eclipse. He showed video coverage of different cities preparing for the 2017 eclipse, which included concerns about power and phone lines, hospitals rescheduling elective surgeries so doctors could work in the emergency rooms, local businesses stocking more food and gas for tourists and even emergency shelters opening for those who couldn't find hotels or travel home after the event.

Jacobsen said he's working with Sebastian County Emergency Management to make sure police, fire and other emergency management services aren't overwhelmed by the event.

"If you bring twice as many people to our city, then you have twice as many heart attacks, twice as many car wrecks and everything else, so we definitely want to make sure that we're working in tandem with all of our local emergency support," Jacobsen said.

Kendall Beam, emergency management director, told attendees to think of the eclipse like a Razorback game being held all over the state, where police departments from other cities can't be called for backup because they're all busy. He said smaller cities such as Hot Springs are going to be right in the center of totality and will likely be overwhelmed due to its small population and two-lane highways entering and exiting the city.

Jacobsen asked attendees to sign up now for operations, site viewing locations, marketing and communications, merchandising, fundraising, entertainment, food truck and public service committees. He said Arkansas Tourism is planning to gather information from each community and have it available on its website, Arkansas.com/eclipse, so tourists and Arkansas residents can start making plans.

"It will be best if we can get as much done as we possibly can about a year out. We feel like a year out is when people will really start looking at it and taking it a little bit more seriously," he said.

Beam suggested residents and tourists use idrivearkansas.com to see the state of the roads leading up to and during the eclipse.

Web watch

Visit eclipse2024.org for more information about the eclipse.



