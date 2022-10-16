Slovakian leader honors slain men

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia's president joined a rally of thousands Friday to honor two gay men who were shot dead last week in the capital and demonstrate support for the LGBTQ community.

People lit candles at the site of the shooting before marching to a central Bratislava square. Police said Friday they are investigating the killings as a hate crime.

In her address to the crowd, President Zuzana Caputova asked lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people for forgiveness "for not being able to feel safe in Slovakia."

"You belong here, you have a value for our society," she said.

"Thank you," the people chanted.

Caputova and Prime Minister Eduard Heger called on other politicians Thursday to carefully choose their words when speaking about minorities. Some politicians, including from the ruling coalition, have previously made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community.

Police said two men ages 23 and 26 were killed Wednesday evening in front of a downtown Bratislava bar that is popular among the local LGBTQ community. A 28-year old woman suffered a leg injury.

The 19-year-old suspect identified only as Juraj K. was found dead Thursday. Police said he likely shot himself in his head.

The suspect posted a racist text on Twitter voicing hatred for Jews and LGBTQ people, and posts about the shooting.

Slovakia is a Roman Catholic stronghold in Central and Eastern Europe where same sex couples cannot marry or register their partnership.



