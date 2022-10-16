St. Mark’s Shrimp Boil returns to benefit church’s ministries





The St. Mark's Shrimp Boil made its return to a full event that was held Oct. 8 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Guests gathered in the fellowship hall (where volunteers provided full table service) or outside at checkered-cloth tables to sink their teeth into boiled shrimp and all the fixin's -- potatoes, sausages and corn on the cob -- along with cookies for dessert. They also danced, or simply swayed, to live entertainment by the Greasy Greens, who kept the spirit of such an event flowing with songs like "Iko Iko," the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians ditty.\





Again, proceeds were earmarked to support Saint Francis House Ministries, whose programs were showcased at a booth set up at the event. The agency's mission is to address the needs of the community's underserved citizens via various social services; veterans' programs; and a health clinic.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: St. Mark’s Shrimp Boil returns







