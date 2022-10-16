Sections
LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER

St. Mark’s Shrimp Boil returns to benefit church’s ministries

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:23 a.m.
Nathan Vaughn (rear) with Jennifer Simmons, Sheila cq Glasscock and Jessica Simmons at the St. Mark's Shrimp Boil for St. Francis House, held Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


The St. Mark's Shrimp Boil made its return to a full event that was held Oct. 8 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Guests gathered in the fellowship hall (where volunteers provided full table service) or outside at checkered-cloth tables to sink their teeth into boiled shrimp and all the fixin's -- potatoes, sausages and corn on the cob -- along with cookies for dessert. They also danced, or simply swayed, to live entertainment by the Greasy Greens, who kept the spirit of such an event flowing with songs like "Iko Iko," the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians ditty.\


Again, proceeds were earmarked to support Saint Francis House Ministries, whose programs were showcased at a booth set up at the event. The agency's mission is to address the needs of the community's underserved citizens via various social services; veterans' programs; and a health clinic.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



 Gallery: St. Mark’s Shrimp Boil returns














