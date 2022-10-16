Body of 27-year-old man discovered in downtown Stuttgart alleyway

Stuttgart police found a local man dead in a downtown alleyway Sunday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Dalton Smith, 27, was pronounced dead after 9 a.m. behind 1108 South Grand St. in Stuttgart. The area is about three-quarters of a mile south-southeast of Stuttgart City Hall, and about 2 miles south-southwest of the convergence of U.S. 79 and U.S. 165.

The release said that Stuttgart authorities have asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation to take charge of the case.

According to the release, agents spent much of Sunday canvassing the area, collecting evidence and talking to neighbors.

Smith's body will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The release adds that state police agents expect to submit a criminal case file to the Arkansas County prosecuting attorney upon completion of their investigation.