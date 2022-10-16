VOLLEYBALL

UALR swept by Morehead State

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock lost 3-0 to Morehead State on Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, splitting their weekend set with the Eagles.

The Trojans got a career-best .625 hitting percentage from Daedrianna Cail to go along with 11 kills and 4 blocks, but Morehead State (9-11, 5-4 Oho Valley Conference) hit .350. UALR (4-18, 1-8) did not hit above .150 in any set as it was unable to follow up its first Ohio Valley win with a second in as many days.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU routed at home by Troy

Arkansas State was limited to a .129 hitting percentage Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, falling 3-0 against Troy as its losing streak extended to 14 matches.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves with 13 kills, but ASU (5-15, 0-8 Sun Belt Conference) lost all three sets to the Trojans by four or more points. Troy (12-8, 6-2) hit at a .340 clip and had 51 kills to the Red Wolves' 27.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU men 4th at Arturo Barrios Invitational

Mountain Home native Jacob Pyeatt's ninth-place finish paced the Arkansas State men as they finished fourth as a team at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, Texas.

Pyeatt set a personal best, completing the 8K men's race in 24:03.3, helping the Red Wolves total 238 points to finish as the third-best team from the South Central region with 40 teams in the men's field. Ethan Mychajlonka was the second ASU man to finish, coming in 39th with a career-best 24:41.3.

The ASU women just missed out on the top 10, placing 11th of 38 teams in the women's 6K field. Jaybe Shufelberger led the Red Wolves with a time of 21:11.4 to finish 24th.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA men place 8th, women 23rd in College Station

The University of Central Arkansas men placed eighth at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

Brothers Juilian and Philipp Haessner both broke the UCA men's 8K program record. Julian, who placed eighth overall, holds the new record with a 23:59.2 time. Phillip placed 19th with a time of 24:12.7.

The UCA women placed 23rd overall. Jonesboro native Sara Steimel led the group with a time of 21:51.6 in the 6K, placing her 54th overall.

-- Sam Lane

Cardinal, Horton pace UALR teams in Oklahoma

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's men's and women's tams finished 24th and 25th, respectively at the Weis Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Okla.

Spencer Cardinal snuck into the top 100 on the men's side, finishing the 8K race in a time of 25:04.7. Matilda Horton finished the women's 6K race in 22:57.8 -- 146th in the field Saturday but the second-fastest time by an Ohio Valley Conference runner this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Jack Fleck Senior Team Championship set

The 14th annual Jack Fleck Senior Team Championship will be played Oct. 25 at the Burns Park Championship Golf Course in North Little Rock.

The tournament, a one-day 27-hole event played in three different nine-hole formats, is open to two-person teams with each member 50 years or older by Oct. 25. The field will be split into two divisions after the better ball and modified foursome rounds. After lunch, the last nine holes will be stroke play with both players' scores counting.

The entry fee for each team is $125 and includes lunch, carts, green fees, range balls and merchandise credits.

Contact Joe Ralston at the Burns Park Pro Shop at (501) 906-6400 for more information.