Texas pedestrian killed in Miller County

A Texas man died in a pedestrian crash Friday night in rural Miller County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas, was walking south in the northbound lane of U.S. 71 shortly before 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Settegast was pronounced dead on the scene about an hour after the collision by Miller County coroner Dakota Bloyd.

A trooper investigating the death reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.