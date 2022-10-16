The sky is not about to fall

We are living in a news time warp where every conceivable item is presented as an ominous threat almost certain to happen. Because the 24-hour news channels are desperate to fill every minute of every day, we hear it over and over.

The United States and China are not going to war. That is not even a remote possibility. If you are China, you don't go to war with your best customer and lose millions of jobs. Just because a country has a repressive system of governing its people is not enough reason for them to initiate a war.

Russia is not going to completely overrun Ukraine, then move on to another country. Russia, which probably regrets invading Ukraine, will call a halt to its military operation by Christmas and say, "We've won." It will keep as much of the Donbas region as it has, and claim that the people there voted to join Russia.

There won't be anything resembling a civil war in the United States, no matter what the polls say, even if an ex-president is indicted. This country and its resources are huge, and we don't operate on TikTok time. The economic and military powers that make up the strength of the U.S. are similar to a large ocean liner that will just keep plowing ahead, leaving riots and protests in its wake. We will continue pretty much as we have for the last few dozen decades.

Plowing ahead is not necessarily bad. This is why: Our Constitution is a remarkable piece of work. The checks and balances interwoven in our representative democracy keep the country from drifting into either a dictatorship or struggling along without any leadership.

Our country is the most successful, prosperous, and truly free nation on Earth. Look back on our history, and compare it with any country in the world. It's easy to see countries around the world, which constructed intertwined political systems that were a semblance of "democracy" but failed miserably when their military or a powerful leader changed their system of government. That allowed what was once a framework of democracy to be whittled away, invariably replaced by a dictatorship and a rubber-stamp elective body.

Those countries failed because they didn't prepare for times when elected constituents would seek to retain power or actually assume a position of leadership, then use force to either continue in power or assume power illegally.

Examples flood the world press. We shake our heads and mutter "banana republic." And we say, "That couldn't happen here." I don't think it could, and it all boils down to our Constitution. The brilliant minds that devised it understood human nature and the lust for power. They were students of history, and from Roman times there are many examples of power-hungry individuals who ruled with an iron fist.

Our independent judiciary, representative government, electoral college, and separate and controlled military provide the framework for our democracy. We haven't just been lucky; we were dealt a winning hand, and it was so good that no matter how we played it, we came up a winner.

Our Constitution has withstood a civil war and countless other attacks, and is still solidly intact. The idea that a radical change must happen to preserve our democracy is rubbish. It isn't needed and it won't happen. The branches of government in the United States are all solid and in no danger of collapsing.

The whims of a radical few, whether conservative or liberal, will not sway the rock-solid core of critical voters. While another country, with a strong party in power, could change its constitution, that would be almost an impossibility in our country. Try getting a constitutional amendment ratified in the U.S. It's a tough task, and it doesn't matter if one party controls the House, the Senate, and the presidency.

We should ignore the negative comments from a vocal few and have confidence that our representative democracy is still strong, vital, and is in no danger of changing or failing.

Free speech in our country emphasizes our democracy. The rule of law enforced by our Department of Justice and independent court system holds up perfectly as they have done for the last two centuries.

With any freedom there are limits, and we have laws to limit the misuse of free speech. Claiming free speech as a right to libel or shout racial hate is against the law. As countless judges and heads of law enforcement agencies have said, no one in this country is above the law.

There may be riots in the streets, but we should welcome demonstrations and dissent in a free country. If those demonstrations destroy property or injure people, the perpetrators should feel the full weight of the law and suffer the consequences of their actions.

So have confidence that our country will prevail. Our democracy will not only survive, but will continue to flourish because, supposedly attributed to Winston Churchill: "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others."

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.