Transfer portal results in players leaving while the season is underway

I hope you people who've long pleaded to allow college athletes to transfer without repercussions are happy with the mess you've made.

Yes, it's a mess because not only are players filling up the transfer portal during the off-season, they can now walk away from their coaches and teammates after a season has already started.

I can tell you that kind of display doesn't go over too well in the real world beyond college, where "take this job and shove it" makes for a fine country song but does you little good in the end. Besides, wasn't there supposed to be some kind of transfer portal window that reduces the period when athletes are required to notify their coaches of their intent to transfer?

These are confusing times for football, including in the NFL where a defender for the Kansas City Chiefs perfectly executes a sack and strips the quarterback of the ball only to be penalized for roughing the passer. Ridiculous call, but let's stay with the college game for now.

There's a quarterback for a Division I team, a four-year starter no less, who announced after playing in four games this year he was leaving the team and transferring. I'm not going put his name out here because I'm sure he's a fine young man. He's simply taking advantage of a system that's swung far the other way after years of restrictions at the Division I level, including a rule that stated athletes had to sit out a year after transferring from another school.

This quarterback had a particularly bad game three weeks ago and was replaced after he completed just 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards in a 27-10 loss. The team's offensive coordinator was fired the next day, which didn't help matters much, but what did our quarterback do?

Work harder and practice better to regain his job? Watch more film? Discuss his situation with the coaches, including the new OC?

Naw, that's old-fashioned stuff. He did it the modern way, by confirming to ESPN his decision to transfer and announcing his priorities for his next school are winning and NFL development.

Yep. That's what he said after bolting a Boise State program that's put plenty of players in the NFL. But not too many quarterbacks, I guess, who misfire on 21 of 34 passes in a game.

So, good luck with that.

According to official numbers released by the NCAA last spring, almost half of the players who transfer aren't even picked up by another team. Would you take a chance on this guy? I know a lot of coaches who wouldn't.

Oh, don't get me wrong. Top college football programs and their coaches have made millions off the back of athletes for decades with little regard for those actually doing the work. But the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction for the athletes that guidelines have all but disappeared.

For added perspective, I refer to a quote I received from Springdale Har-Ber coach Chris Wood, who played college football at Arkansas Tech, about the state of play in today's game.

"College football is in a transition," Wood said. "It's taken on a form of our society, to be honest with you, where you get yours if it makes you feel good and, if it doesn't, you just go somewhere else. Everything is a microcosm of our culture and country right now. I can't blame these young men for the opportunities that have been given to them. But I'm a traditionalist and a truist. When you commit to something, you commit. You stay and you persevere."

So, what's next in this era of free agency for college athletics? Could we see a player benched by his coach walk off the field during a game and show up on the sidelines at a different school the next weekend?

Sounds ridiculous but who's to say? I still love the game but, man, oh man, some of these new rules are hard to accept.