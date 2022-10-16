Trey Rogers, a native of Fort Smith, will play integral role in creating natural grass fields for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dr. John Rogers III, or the name most know him by -- Trey -- has been asked to help perform the near impossible once again.

Rogers, the professor of turfgrass management in the Department of Plant, Soil, and Microbial Sciences at Michigan State University, was the lead scientist for growing indoor grass at Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome for the 1994 World Cup Soccer Tournament. The sport's governing body, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, demands that games be played only on natural grass.

That project took three years of experimentation, cost $2.4 million and made the first World Cup Tournament matches held at an indoor venue a huge success.

"The work we did in '94 basically was the cornerstone for a lot of this stuff that's gone forward whether it was Phoenix or Las Vegas," Rogers said. "Because we were successful, it showed what can happen and where it can go next."

The NFL's Arizona Cardinals play at the University of Phoenix Stadium, and the entire playing surface of Bermuda grass is grown in one giant retractable tray to be maintained outside the stadium. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the home of the Raiders and also is natural grass and can be wheeled outside to receive direct sunlight, then wheeled back in for games.

ARKANSAS RAISED

Rogers is a 1978 graduate of Fort Smith Southside High School and graduate of the University of Arkansas. He went to Arkansas first majoring in engineering before changing to agronomy and earning his bachelor of science degree in 1982 and his master's degree in 1985. He earned his Ph.D. in agronomy from Penn State in 1988 and began teaching at Michigan State that fall.

Rogers' love for grass was honed as a groundskeeper at Hardscrabble Country Club, especially on the driving range and as an infielder for Kerwin's American Legion baseball team under the legendary coach Squeaky Smith. So, it's fitting that once again he will be a key performer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Soccer Tournament in growing real grass but on a much larger scale.

"Because there are 48 teams, there will be 16 venues, as I like to remind our graduate students and technicians when we start talking about the size of this," Rogers said. "In 1994, we had nine venues, two of those were artificial and one of those two was indoors. This time, we have 16 venues, eight of which are artificial, five of which are indoors. Since I'm a very quantitative type of person, that's the way I've had everybody approach the size and scope of this."

Rogers' involvement almost three decades after he transformed artificial turf in the Silverdome to natural grass is a pretty direct one.

Alan Ferguson is the senior pitch management manager for FIFA. He reached out to John Sorochan, who is the associate professor of turfgrass science management in the Plant Sciences Department at the University of Tennessee. Sorochan was a graduate student at Michigan State under Rogers and helped with the '94 Silverdome project.

"He was able to work on the project, and it really lit a fire under him," Rogers said. "He got a master's and a Ph.D. and worked on a lot of projects in the '90s. He really took off with the program at the University of Tennessee. He's also the turf consultant for the National Football League Players Association. He told Alan Ferguson that he would really like to bring me in to help out."

Rogers, who has been contemplating retirement, eagerly accepted the invitation.

"I guess you could say we're back," said Rogers, who's known throughout the industry as the Sultan of Sod.

ROLLING GRASS

In 1994, Rogers' team grew 2,000 hexagonal pods of grass weighing about 3,000 pounds each in the parking lot of the Silverdome and moved them into and assembled them in the stadium.

"You have to build these fields, and you have to establish them somewhere like the parking lot," Rogers said. "Then you have to manage it once it's inside. We are choosing not to use modular this time. The main reason is because what has become the norm, whether you're looking at the National Football League stadiums or otherwise, is big-roll sod where they just roll out big pieces of sod 3½ feet wide by 40 or 50 feet. That's how they did Razorback Stadium."

The grass is actually grown on plastic and can be grown very thick.

"If you grow it on plastic, when you harvest it, then it doesn't go into physiological shock," Rogers said. "If it doesn't go into physiological shock, then the chances of keeping it alive for 60 or 70 days indoors or anywhere else increases dramatically."

That's all it has to survive for the duration of the World Cup.

Of the 16 venues chosen in North America, 11 are in the United States and include Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Gillette Stadium in Boston, NRG Stadium in Houston, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Two venues are in Canada and three in Mexico. The 48-team tournament is the largest in FIFA World Cup history. It's estimated that each host city could see approximately $160 to $620 million net benefit after potential public costs.

The NFL stadiums were chosen over Major League Soccer stadiums, which all do have natural grass, because of the FIFA seating minimum of 40,000 for World Cup matches and only one MLS stadium meets that requirement.

"Each site brings its own set of issues," Rogers said. "New York is outdoors, but it has always been artificial. For that two-month period, they want somebody to bring in natural turf grass and guarantee no rain storm is going to interrupt this, that no problems will take place. That's a lot easier to guarantee in some place like Atlanta and Houston. I'm not worried about a rain storm there. I'm worried about having enough sunlight to keep grass alive for two months."

That goes back to the Silverdome issue. Most indoor stadiums naturally allow about 10% light to filter in while at least 20% light is needed to maintain natural grass.

"We try not to use those percentages, but it's still a quantitative number that people can get their arms around," Rogers said. "We're working with LED lights, and we're working with changing the type of wavelength because we've learned that specific wavelengths cause a different type of growth. It doesn't matter if you're growing marijuana or tomato plants or grass, we can change the wavelength to cause it to grow differently and repair bare spots."

RAYS OF LIGHT

Lighting technology has advanced a lot since 1994.

"There are several things we are researching right now regarding lighting," Rogers said. "Once it goes inside in Atlanta or Houston or Dallas and what has changed there from 1994 and what's available now is, and it's in a lot of stadiums in Europe because they play in the winter, is artificial lights," Rogers said. "These lighting systems are in use in the NFL in Baltimore and throughout Major League Soccer stadiums like the new one in St. Louis and Nashville. This idea of using lights, we're not breaking any ground there, but we're going to use that technology as one of our cornerstones for management to allow us to be successful and keep this grass up and running."

That lighting is a suitable alternative to natural sunlight.

"Absolutely," Rogers said. "It's been well researched. We were on the cusp of it in 1994. We studied it. We probably put out the original papers that showed what the minimal light was necessary. What wasn't available was nobody had ballasts that had any kind of portable systems that could have come in and done the job for us."

What it amounts to is fooling the grass to think it's getting natural sunlight long enough to play the games on it before it has to be rejuvenated.

"That's what I say all the time: We're going to fool Mother Nature by getting a plant to root into something that may not be soil," Rogers said. "We're working with different kinds of artificial beds. At the same time, we're going to fool Mother Nature with artificial sunlight. Now, Mother Nature will win. She will win this battle."

Houston's Astrodome is credited as the first site where grass was grown at an indoor athletic stadium. The Astrodome originally had a translucent dome and natural grass when it opened in 1965. However, the sun caused problems with flyballs and popups so the glass ceiling was painted over, which in turn blocked the sunlight and killed the grass. Astroturf, manufactured by Monsanto, was then installed in 1966.

"Grass was never given a chance there," Rogers said. "It probably wouldn't have lasted, but it wasn't given a chance."

A common opinion is that Roy Hofheinz, then the owner of the Astros, knew that artificial turf was the next greatest thing coming and convinced Monsanto to name it Astroturf if he would let them try it in the Astrodome first.

Actually, though, indoor natural grass was used in 1964 at the Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City, N.J., and was the first major bowl game played indoors. Natural grass 4 inches thick with 2 inches of burlap underneath it on top of concrete was installed with artificial lights to keep the grass alive all day for the game to be played in the Convention Center, which was just big enough to host a football game although the end zones had to be shortened to eight yards instead of 10.

"How did they pull that off?" Rogers said. "I'd love to find somebody that was involved in that and explain that to me. The No. 1 thing I tell everybody when I start teaching is that there is no such thing as new ideas, only technology to carry the original one forward. Somebody thought of it long before you, they just didn't have the technology."

Originally, the grass used in the Silverdome was a mixture of perennial rye and Kentucky bluegrass seed and will be used again.

"For us it will be," Rogers said. "We're going to have to use different grasses. We can't use the same grass in Vancouver, Canada, as we do in Boston, Massachusetts, as we do in Guadalajara, Mexico, or Miami, Florida. Bermuda will also become part of this, and we're studying another one called seashore paspalum that you will see in Qatar."

Another important aspect is the consistency of the playing surface across all locations.

"All 16 venues are considered to be a Super Bowl game," Rogers said. "They want consistency among all the venues. They want the ball to roll the same. They don't want somebody from Ecuador to complain about the fact that they had to play in Guadalajara when the best stadium was in San Francisco. There is a lot of water to go under a lot of bridges still. The next four years will go by fast."

To help with the project, FIFA has allocated money, which could reach up to $4 million total, for research domes.

Michigan State University and the University of Tennessee will be the two sites where they will be constructed for the advanced research to help with transforming artificial surfaces into natural turf surfaces for all the tournament venues across North America.

"Now, we have another opportunity because FIFA has given us a really big amount of money," Rogers said. "We're building research domes, we're building FIFA Houses on both campuses so that we fast-track the research."

Construction on those will be completed in March.

EYES DOWN HERE

Rogers also knows that a lot of other eyes will be on the success of this project.

"There is no reason why we couldn't find the solution for any National Football League team that wanted to do this," Rogers said. "I know the NFLPA has their eye on this."

The standard has been set very high for the United States for 2026.

"Watch Qatar," Rogers said. "They have built nine stadiums for this. Those nine stadiums are in the footprint that basically would be from about Fort Smith to Fayetteville so there is zero change in climate."

The stadiums themselves are also state-of-the-art.

"In each stadium, they've put air blowers every 5 feet around the perimeter of the field built into the wall," Rogers said. "They put an air conditioner under every seat in those stadiums. They tell me it could be 115 degrees outside, and these are open-air stadiums, and you walk into the grass level in these stadiums and it's 82 degrees. Their ability to control this is phenomenal. That's going to a top-that type of thing. There's quite a bit of pressure."

When Rogers was asked to lend his expertise and experience to the 2026 World Cup adventure, he was working on new projects for his first love, golf, and a new love, race tracks.

"That's what I've been doing, that's what I was doing until John called me," Rogers said. "I still love the construction and building new putting greens. A new technique that we've employed is called varied depth construction. Recently, where I thought I was going to spend my time as I eased into retirement was turf race tracks: Keeneland and Churchill Downs. I love it."

Dealing with 1,200-pound athletes has presented new problems.

"I go to existing tracks, and their objective is to have more races on turf because it's safer," Rogers said. "What can they do to make their grass last longer and make it stronger? Their knowledge of turf is limited. They can do dirt like nobody's business. There just hasn't been a lot of effort on what's necessary for turf tracks. That's 1,200 pounds going into a turn, and they all go into one or two lanes. They put a hurt on a grass plant. I've enjoyed lending my hand toward that. I've been fascinated by it."

Michigan State University professor of Turfgrass Management Trey Rogers is a native of Fort Smith and a graduate of the University of Arkansas. Rogers is part of a group of agronomists who are charged with growing natural grass playing surfaces for the 16 venues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. Courtesy photo

