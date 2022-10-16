UAFS SPOTLIGHT: Malik twins provide solid 1-2 punch for UAFS cross country team as freshmen

FORT SMITH -- Rachel and Hailey Malik have had opposing teams seeing double this year for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's cross country team.

But there's no need for the competition to check their vision. They are identical twins.

"We get confused for each other a lot," Hailey said. "It just happens. Our teammates have been getting better because they know us now. But there was some learning and teaching. The key is that I'm taller."

One thing is for sure: There is no mistaking the success Rachel and Hailey Malik have achieved as true freshmen. They have hit the ground running by finishing first and second place on the team in every event they were available.

Rachel even made a little history with her first event running in Joplin, Mo., at the Missouri Southern Stampede. She ran a 5K time of 18 minutes, 05.51 seconds to break the school record, smashing the milestone that was set by Kandace Young at the same event a year ago by more than 20 seconds.

It was the fastest time she has ever run the event in her career.

"I didn't expect it, but it was so much fun," she said. "When I was running, I knew it was the best I've done. I could feel that. But I didn't think it would be as good as it was. I didn't think I would be breaking records my first year. It means a lot because I've put in a lot of time and work. It is paying off."

It was a moment to celebrate for the entire team. But it was even more special to her sister Hailey. The twins have come a long way together.

"I was actually so proud of her," Hailey said. "I've seen how hard she works. Watching her from what she did in high school to what she is doing now is so special. We really want to build off that race."

Hailey had the best view of the record-breaking performance from her sibling. That's because she wasn't too far from her for most of the race and finished with a time of 18:48.34 in the 5K. Rachel finished 35th in the event for her performance, while Hailey took 68th place.

There was some disbelief from the twins on how fast they ran that race. From their high school career, they were blowing away their best times.

"I even think they surprised themselves," UAFS cross country coach Mason Rhodes said. "When I found them at the finish line, they were both in shock after they ran what they did. They both ran at least a minute better than what they did in high school. That's a big jump from one year with how big of a change high school is to college. We want to be shocked every time we run a race with them."

It was a bit of a shock to Rhodes as well. Rachel and Hailey missed the initial event of the year because of a wedding. One of their older brothers was getting married, and they couldn't miss that. That allowed the twins to make their season debut in the second event of the year, and they made it one to remember.

Rhodes, as he always does, sets standards in practice for his team. He was wondering why Rachel and Hailey kept beating those goals with ease. He found out why when he eventually got to see them run a collegiate race.

"Their training has looked a lot different than I initially imagined," Rhodes said. "Every time I gave them paces, they would hit it or be faster, and it didn't look like they were working. When we finally got them in a race, it all made sense. They were so much faster because they were breaking my expectations."

The success has fired up Rhodes and the rest of the women's team to welcome the twins to the squad. The Lions finished 17th with 486 points at the Missouri Southern Stampede, where they competed against Division I schools like the University of Arkansas, who won the event with a big showing. Right behind Rachel and Hailey, a freshman leading the way for UAFS continued. Zoe Nesbitt was third to cross the line in 152nd in 20:02.67. Camille Lear was next for the Lions in 163rd in 20:13.60.

Joyce Ferguson (20:29.22), Quincy Efurd (20:32.90) and Shaddy Gonzalez (20:34.14) rounded out the scoring for the Lions in 176th, 178th and 180th, respectively.

Both Maliks, Lear, Gonzalez and Jennifer Martinez were among those that set personal bests while in Joplin, Mo. The group also set the fastest team average for a 5K in school history, which was a big goal the team had been striving for this year. That race speaks to the growth of the program under Rhodes, who is in his fifth year leading the program.

"When I first started, we were at the bottom in terms of our goals," Rhodes said. "With hard work and a lot of talent, we've flipped that around and are chasing some team records. We are starting to inch our way higher and higher. We know we aren't going to make a massive leap to the top right of the bat. But we are slowly climbing and taking our steps."

The jolt of inspiration Rachel and Hailey have provided has gone a long way for the team. The twin duo is shy at times but also bubbly. They always bring a smile and are ready to work with a can-do attitude in practices and meetings.

"They make the other girls hungry for more," Rhodes said. "They see the success and want to be a part of that. When any girl sets a personal record, we all celebrate it as a team. We know how big of a deal that is. We are really good about celebrating each other after somebody runs the race of their life. Across the board we are seeing personal records. It drives the whole group."

The energy is infectious. It even has Rhodes, a former cross country athlete at UAFS from Russellville, ready to lace the shoes up for another career if he could. "It makes me excited to almost run again," Rhodes said. "It makes me excited to show up to practice every day because I know I have kids that want to be there. I'm in awe of what they are accomplishing. I've been in their shoes and know the workload they are handling with school, running and general life. I don't get to go back and be an athlete all over again, but I do get to live through them."

The respect has gone both ways, as Rachel and Hailey couldn't have asked for better teammates to welcome them to college athletics.

"There for sure is a huge comfort level here with my sister," Rachel said. "She is always there for me. But I have loved meeting my teammates and hanging out with them. They have really embraced us and welcomed us here from the beginning. It has been easy to connect with them."

After running a program-best 1:37:39 performance in the 5K, the Lions put together a 1:39:26 time at the following event, the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville. It was a step back in performance. But with all things considered, Rhodes was very pleased with the team persevering.

"They were very happy with their performance, but they didn't quite run as well as they did in the event before," Rhodes said. "Given the conditions they ran, they exceeded my expectations. The conditions weren't quite the same as what we have had in the past. We were running in 80-degree weather, and it was a different experience. I'm proud of what they did that day. It shows we are making progress when we can do it in an unideal environment."

The Lions finished 10th out of 34 teams with 289 points running against a stacked Division II/NAIA field with ranked opponents at the Chile Pepper. Rachel and Hailey paced the team again in their second collegiate race.

It has been a whirlwind of a first year of college for the Malik sisters. They are a four-hour car ride from their hometown in Texas, but they never feel too far away with each other always by their side. They are nearly inseparable. The radiography majors have the same class schedule and have very similar interests, so they don't ever spend too much time apart.

"This really has been a dream year," Hailey said. "We always wanted to run together in college, and we both have been running so well. I wasn't expecting it. Our teammates have been so awesome to get to know as well. We are always there for each other as sisters, and we have continued our success here. We want to build on that even more and finish strong.

"Rachel is my best friend. We always grew up very close, so it's nothing new. We've always been together."

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's cross-country team waits before the start of the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville. (Submitted Photo/University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Athletics)

