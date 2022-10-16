The world in brief: U.S. proposes deploying force to Haiti





U.S. proposes deploying force to Haiti

The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that will encourage the "immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force" to Haiti to address the nation's worst security and health crises in decades, according to a copy of the resolution obtained by McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

The draft resolution, confirmed by multiple U.S. and U.N. officials, comes in response to a call by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this month for the establishment of a rapid reaction force to assist the Haitian National Police.

Over the past four weeks, armed gangs have blocked the country's largest fuel terminals and cut off its critical roadways. The violence and lack of governance in Haiti has led to a shortage of potable water and a burgeoning cholera outbreak.

A U.S. source familiar with the drafting of the resolution said that the multilateral force would not be under the supervision of the U.N. or assembled under Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter, which endorses the use of force for the maintenance of peace.

It is still unclear whether China or Russia, two permanent members of the Security Council, will support the resolution.

Pakistan predicts 3-year flood recovery

WASHINGTON -- Pakistan's new finance minister estimated that it could take "close to three years" for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million.

Ishaq Dar told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion.

Monsoon rains hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.

Rebuilding, Dar said, "can't be done overnight" and will take "maybe close to three years" though he acknowledged that he was "not an engineer." The World Bank last month pledged $2 billion in flood aid.

Moody's Investors Service, citing Pakistan's decreased foreign currency reserves, this month downgraded the country's government debt.

With inflation running at more than 20% year-over-year, Pakistan's currency, the rupee, has fallen 19% against the U.S. dollar this year. But Dar noted that the currency rallied upon his return to the job.

It's up nearly 10% against the dollar since late September.

Philippine lawyer killings denounced

MANILA, Philippines -- At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the past six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's term, a group of lawyers said Saturday.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers said harassment of lawyers and judges in the Philippines has continued under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June, despite alarms raised by the country's Supreme Court and international watchdogs.

Last year, the Supreme Court asked lower courts, law enforcers and lawyers' groups to provide information about such assaults in the past 10 years so it can take preemptive steps.

The lawyers' group reported Saturday to its members in a conference that 59 of the 133 lawyers killed in the country since 1984 were slain under Duterte.

Most of the killings remain unsolved and the attackers unidentified although state forces have been blamed for dozens of the attacks against lawyers, who were apparently targeted for representing human-rights defenders and activists, according to Melai Pinlac of the lawyers' group.

Founded in 2007, it has since lost five members "in murderous attacks" while three other members survived violent assaults. Several other members "faced trumped-up charges" and harassment for doing their work, she said.

Under Duterte, a number of lawyers who represented suspected drug dealers or were linked to the illegal drug trade were among those gunned down. Others came under attack after being linked to communist insurgents.

Germany's Scholz urges changes to EU

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Saturday for changes to the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc.

Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy, but also in other areas such as tax policy.

"I know that we still have a lot of convincing to do there," Scholz said. "If a geopolitical Europe is our aspiration, then majority decisions are a gain and not a loss of sovereignty."

Many EU decisions can only be made if all countries vote unanimously.

Scholz also supports more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.













German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and the PES President Stefan Lofven (right) arrive for a congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) Saturday in Berlin, Germany. (AP/Michael Sohn)





