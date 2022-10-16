Education notebook

U.S. sets education funds distribution

The federal government has recently announced the distribution of different categories of funds to be used by states, school systems and higher education institutions -- including Arkansas and its institutions.

For example, the U.S. Department of Education last week announced that nearly $120 million will be distributed over five years to support educators of students who do not speak English as their first language.

The University of Arkansas System is slated to receive $2,955,256 of that money over five years.

Similarly, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified states that it is adding to its earlier release for equipment purchases by school system food service departments.

Arkansas could receive $1.2 million of the $80 million national distribution for equipment that would help schools to serve healthier meals, including meals made from scratch and/or locally sourced. The money can also be used to expand a school breakfast program, increase food safety and/or improve storage of fresh foods.

The process for schools to apply for the equipment money is being developed, Kimberly Mundell, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said.

"The state's process must be approved by the federal Agriculture Department's Southwest Regional Office. Once the process is complete, schools will be notified," Mundell said.

"Arkansas has received National School Lunch Program equipment grant funds to grant to schools each year since 2013," she said.

Red Ribbon Week activities planned

Red Ribbon Week, an annual school-based focus on the education and prevention of drug abuse, is Oct. 23-31 this year.

The Arkansas Department of Education has created a Red Ribbon Week webpage to help schools plan activities for the week. The link to that information is https://bit.ly/3A7kvRa.

The state uses the Red Ribbon Week campaign to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Arkansas and the nation.

Each year, school districts are encouraged to show the "7 Days: The Opioid Crisis in Arkansas" documentary on opioid use in Arkansas or the "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict" documentary.

This year, school districts are encouraged to participate in a same-day, Oct. 26, showing of either "7 Days" or "Chasing the Dragon." Through invitation, local and state law enforcement officers may also be available to attend a showing at the school to answer questions and provide information.

Winners of garden contest announced

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas recently presented awards to winners of the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.

The categories and winners are as follows:

Best Start-up School Garden Proposal

• Lee Senior High School, Marianna (Lee County), $500.

• Wonderview Elementary School, Hattieville (Conway County), $500.

Best Education Based School Garden

mNettleton STEAM, Jonesboro (Craighead County), $500.

• Conway High School, Conway (Faulkner County), $500.

Best Harvest Partnership School Garden

• Crestwood Elementary, North Little Rock, $500.

• Chicot Elementary & Early Childhood Center, Little Rock, $500.

Best Community Collaboration School Garden

• Arch Ford/Synergy Alternative Learning Environment, Hot Springs Village (Garland and Saline Counties), $500.

• Ward Central Elementary, (Lonoke County), $500.

Best Overall School Garden

• Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock, $1,000.

Champion of School Garden Sustainability

• Sheridan Elementary School, Sheridan, $1,000.

The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest was initiated by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas in 2014.

The contest was available to public and private kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Awardees were schools that had a school garden open during the 2021-2022 school year or planned to start a garden in the 2022-2023 school year.