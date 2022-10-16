Volunteers put end to 15-year dry spell





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion.

Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0) ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).

Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song "Dixieland Delight" by the band Alabama -- a Crimson Tide favorite -- blared over the stadium speakers.

And it didn't take long for the goal posts to go down.

"This is college football at its absolute best," Vols Coach Josh Heupel said. "We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control."

"We didn't answer the bell today," Alabama Coach Nick Saban said.

"We did too many things to help (Tennessee)."

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 19 seconds to set up the winner. An 18-yard pass to Ramel Keyton and 27-yard hookup with Bru McCoy set the stage for the winner.

"It wasn't my cleanest hit," said McGrath, who missed an extra point earlier. "I didn't have the best contact on the ball."

Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and 2 TDs.

"It was great to be out there with my teammates," Young said. "(My) shoulder is fine."

Hyatt's fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.

"(This game) just happened," Hyatt said. "It's not just me. It was just the looks we got."

Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three consecutive incomplete passes. Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide right.

With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn't done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.

Hooker finished with 21 completions for 385 yards and 5 TDs.

"(Hooker) played at an unbelievable level," Heupel said. "He's the key to our ignition."

"We approach every game the same," Hooker said. "Play 100% for our brothers."

Tennessee had not beaten a Top 10 team since 2006 against Georgia. That was also the last year the Vols beat Alabama.

A season later, Nick Saban became Alabama's coach. As the Tide has become college football's greatest dynasty with six national titles, Tennessee has burned through coaches and been mired mediocrity.

In his second season in Knoxville, Heupel has Tennessee looking like a legitimate national title contender behind a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech who is in the Heisman picture.

A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down. The Vols scored the most points against an Alabama team since Sewanee put 54 on the Tide in 2007.

The Tide also had 17 penalties for 130 yards, the most during the Saban era, according to ESPN.

Tennessee's up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn't sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee's only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) readies to kick a last second field goal as holder Paxton Brooks (37) waits to snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) tries to catch a Hail Mary pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) holds a stuffed elephant as he celebrates with offensive lineman William Parker (64) after an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) and defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) tries to make an interception of a pass intended for Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal as Alabama punter James Burnip (86) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) tries to escape from an Alabama defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)







Tennessee fans storm the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday night after the No. 6 Volunteers defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 with a field goal on the final play of the game. The Vols ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. (AP/Wade Payne)





