Week 6 NFL Sunday Spreads, Picks, Injuries and Fantasy Advice

Good morning, and welcome to another NFL Sunday. The league resumes its regularly scheduled programming this week after back-to-back early kickoffs in London.

There’s a loaded slate for Week 6, which seems only fair after fans were subjected to a prime-time Commanders-Bears contest, but the game on everyone’s minds is Bills-Chiefs. It’s a rematch of last season’s epic AFC Division Round playoff game between the two teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, led by the two quarterbacks with the best odds to win MVP.

It should be a good one at Arrowhead Stadium with plenty of points.

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

As always with the injury report, there’s good news and bad news.

I’ll give you the bad news first: Colts star Jonathan Taylor will miss his second game in a row with an ankle injury. Injuries are also going to hit teams just a bit harder this week as bye weeks begin—the Lions, Raiders, Texans and Titans are all idle for Week 6.

Okay, now the good news! Cooper Kupp is expected to play. He was one of a handful of star receivers to pop up on the injury report this week and considering the season he’s already put together, the Rams wideout is absolutely essential to plenty of fantasy teams’ success (myself included).

Stay up to date with the latest injury news below and update your lineups accordingly.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Panthers: DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (thumb), not expected to play

Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: ACTIVE (concussion)

Mac Jones, Patriots: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), not expected to play

Jameis Winston, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (back/ankle)

Running backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts: OUT (ankle)

James Conner, Cardinals: OUT (ribs)

Raheem Mostert, 49ers: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Damien Harris, Patriots: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Cam Akers, Rams: OUT (personal)

Darrel Williams, Cardinals: OUT (knee)

Alexander Mattison, Vikings: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder), expected to play

Melvin Gordon, Chargers: QUESTIONABLE (neck/ribs)

Nyheim Hines, Colts: OUT (concussion)

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks: INJURED RESERVE (fibula)

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Rams: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play

Tee Higgins, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), game-time decision

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (hip), expected to play

Keenan Allen, Chargers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), not expected to play

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: OUT (foot)

Chris Olave, Saints: OUT (concussion), not expected to play

Michael Thomas, Saints: OUT (foot)

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Julio Jones, Buccaneers: DOUBTFUL (knee)

Zay Jones, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Tight ends

Kyle Pitts, Falcons: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Hayden Hurst, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (groin), expected to play

Tyler Higbee, Rams: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers: OUT (concussion)

Week 6 NFL Game Lines

There’s some intriguing contests going on this afternoon, like Jaguars-Colts Part II or the Wink Martindale revenge game in Ravens-Giants, but all eyes are on the late slate this week.

Bills-Chiefs just might be the game of the year if it lives up to half of the hype the game has already garnered. Buffalo and Kansas City have met four times over the last two seasons and the Chiefs have won three of those games, including two in the postseason.

In case you forgot, these high-powered offenses, led by Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, combined for 78 points and 974 yards of total offense in the AFC Division Round back in January. Clear your calendar for this marquee matchup.

If you’re looking for picks for today’s games, our writers have you covered. You can find best bets and explanations here as part of SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest. Each week, contestants just have to make 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a $10,000 prize. And even if you get just six picks correct, you’ll be rewarded with free picks! And if betting the spread isn’t your thing, Jen Piacenti has eight player props to keep you engaged with today’s games.

1 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-4.5) vs. Falcons | Total: 45

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots vs. Browns (-2.5) | Total: 43

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Jets vs. Packers (-8.5) | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jaguars vs. Colts (-2.5) | Total: 40.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (-4.5) vs. Dolphins | Total: 45

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Bengals (-2.5) vs. Saints | Total: 43

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-5.5) vs. Giants | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Buccaneers (-9.5) vs. Steelers | Total: 46

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Panthers vs. Rams (-10.5) | Total: 41.5

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Cardinals (-2.5) vs. Seahawks | Total: 50.5

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-2.5) vs. Chiefs | Total: 54

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Cowboys vs. Eagles (-6.5) | Total: 41.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Broncos vs. Chargers (-4.5) | Total: 45.5*

*Monday

Fantasy Football Lineup Calls

With injuries and bye weeks limiting your options, it’s more important than ever to make the correct decisions when it comes to setting your fantasy lineup.

The SI Fantasy team has just the tools to help you do so as kickoffs approach. Michael Fabiano has another issue of his weekly Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column for each position as well as positional player rankings and Shawn Childs goes into detailed statistical projections for each skill position. Matt De Lima also put together a cheat sheet to consult for Week 6 and Piacenti assembled a DFS guide, too.

If you still have more lineup questions, we've got you covered!

Padres, Phillies Move on to NLCS, Astros Advance to ALCS

Three of the four league championship teams are set. The Yankees and Guardians are playing for that last spot, and Cleveland is now one win away from sending New York home early.

Oscar González walked off to complete the Guardians’ comeback and give his team a 6-5 victory heading into a potentially decisive Game 4 at home Sunday night. The three other division series all ended early.

The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to take the series and advance to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. Los Angeles racked up a league-best 111 regular-season victories and only mustered one in the postseason. In an 18-inning contest where only one run was scored, a Jeremy Peña home run put the Astros on the board and pushed them past the Mariners. Houston now awaits the winner of New York-Cleveland. And the Phillies are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2010 after an 8-3 win sealed their series with the Braves, the defending World Series champs.

SI Sportsbook World Series odds:

Astros +125

Padres +320

Phillies +333

Guardians +700

Yankees +750

Sunday

7:07 p.m. ET (TBS): Yankees (-175) vs. Guardians | Cleveland leads series, 2-1

Monday

7:37 p.m. ET (TBS): Guardians vs. Yankees | ALDS Game 5 (if necessary)

In Other News

Tennessee Shoots Up SI’s Top 10: The Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006 on Saturday night and fans celebrated accordingly. Elsewhere across the sport, Michigan handled Penn State and Georgia handled Vanderbilt.

Warriors Sign Jordan Poole to Extension: Golden State agreed to a four-year, $140-million deal with its ascending star Saturday. The deal comes weeks after Draymond Green punched Poole in practice and video of the incident leaked. The Warriors also extended forward Andrew Wiggins to keep their championship core intact.

Panthers Willing to Trade Christian McCaffrey: Carolina, which fired coach Matt Rhule amid a 1-4 start, is listening to offers for its talented tailback. The team is reportedly seeking a high draft pick or multiple picks to part with McCaffrey.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! Enjoy your Sunday—I’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning for the start of the NBA season. Until then.