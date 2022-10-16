Wowapalooza benefits domestic abuse survivors

Women's Own Worth wowed supporters to Wowapalooza on Oct. 7, in the Grand Hall at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

Women's Own Worth founder Jajuan Archer welcomed guests as they arrived for a prosecco reception, followed by dinner served at tables set with fall arrangements and bedazzled pumpkins.

Dawn Oakley Jones was recognized as Wowapalooza's Woman of the Year.

Wowapalooza was an elegant affair, but bright red, life-size cutouts stood around the room, several holding information about Arkansans who have survivors of domestic violence, as reminders of the purpose of the party.

Attendees could buy a $25 raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing for a Roberto Coin Five Station Diamond Necklace, and they could bid on live and silent auction items, including a beauty package by Skin Fix Med Spa, a Drip Lounge IV party for eight, a painting created during the event by Meagan Davis and a 7-night stay in Costa Rica, complete with house staff.

The event raised $144,412. Half of the proceeds were dedicated to the organization's efforts to build two more transition villas, accommodations for survivors of domestic violence. The first two villas are nearing completion. Women's Own Worth helps survivors of domestic abuse and their families with housing, transportation, medical and dental care, court advocacy and higher education.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh