Yes on Issue 2

The second issue on your ballot next month will be the "60 percent threshold" issue.

This would amend the state constitution to make it a little more difficult to amend the thing itself. When amendments and proposals and ballot initiatives are submitted to voters now, a simple majority can make these big changes. This issue would require at least 60 percent of the people vote for the changes.

There are currently 102 amendments to the Arkansas state constitution, the legal charter that passed after the Civil War. That's enough amendments to keep a legal course in discussion for two or three semesters.

Bottom line: It should be more difficult to change the state's constitution. The document isn't something that should be changed willy-nilly. Any more than the federal one should be.

Our recommendation: Vote yes on No. 2.