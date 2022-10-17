OPINION | A WORD: A simple challenge to (hopefully) make you chuckle





Many readers knew the Oct. 10 answer was "fish." So let's play a slightly harder game of Obfuscation.

Today's verb, noun or adjective has four letters, but one repeats. So, technically, it has three letters. It descended through Old High German, Old English and Middle English from the Latin and Greek words for "month."

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ An indefinite but extended period of time.

◼️ In Frank Willard's comic strip set in a boarding house on Wump Street, the would-be prizefighter.

◼️ A translucent spot on old porcelain.

◼️ Something impossible or very difficult to reach.

◼️ A satellite, person or thing, especially a planet.

◼️ To pass time in reverie.

◼️ To exhibit one's buttocks in a defiant or insulting way.

I'll give you one final, very good clue:

◼️ Frank Zappa's oldest daughter.

I'll print the answer Oct. 24, but feel free to email if you can't wait for affirmation.

