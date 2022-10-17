ASU fails to execute at critical moments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Even if it was little more than a hope and a prayer, James Blackman had a chance.

Arkansas State's quarterback, unlike four weeks earlier on the road at Memphis, secured the fourth-and-27 snap 6 yards deep. He could only hang in the pocket for a few seconds before a Southern Mississippi defender flew through the middle of the Red Wolves line, flushing Blackman to his left.

He got the heave off, but the result itself -- an incompletion -- was far less important than that of the preceding three plays: Incomplete pass, incomplete pass, sack, sandwiched around a pair of false starts.

At the most critical of moments, ASU put itself behind the chains.

"What started to happen again was negative yardage plays," Coach Butch Jones said. "When you run the ball on first and 10, you've got to be at second and six, second and 7. You can't be at second and 12. ... Those drives that we were able to drive the ball, we generated a lot of first downs on first and second down."

Of the Red Wolves' 20 first downs Saturday in a 20-19 meltdown defeat at Southern Miss, 10 came on two possessions -- five apiece on ASU's initial drives of the first and second halves, both of which ended with touchdowns. And as Jones emphasized, eight of the 10 conversions came on first or second down.

Even more noteworthy are the results from the Red Wolves' other eight series, excluding a kneel-down just before halftime.

Football Outsiders determines whether a play is successful based on the down and number of yards necessary for a first down.

If 50% of the needed yards on a first-down play are gained, then it's considered a success. The mark jumps to 70% on second down, and on third or fourth down, a successful play requires 100% of the necessary yards.

Of the 46 snaps on those eight possessions, ASU had 13 successful plays -- good for a 28.2% clip. For context, no team in the nation had a season-long success rate below 30% entering the weekend.

Passing the football -- especially on first down -- was far more effective for the Red Wolves. ASU passed on 13 of its first-down snaps, with seven of them qualifying as successful plays, but five of 17 first-down runs were a success.

It's not as if Blackman was any less effective than he's been in other games this season. He completed 25 of 34 passes, good for a 73.5 completion percentage that matched his second-best against an FBS opponent.

When removing Southern Miss' four sacks for a loss of 31 yards, the Red Wolves carried 27 times for 81 yards. That averages to 3.0 yards per carry -- better than 13 of 131 FBS teams.

Pro Football Focus grades ASU's offensive line as the nation's 19th-worst in both pass-blocking and run-blocking. Staying on schedule with a quick-strike passing game could be ASU's best option.

"There's a consistency when you run the ball and are efficient," Jones said. "[But] you have to play to your skillsets and your players."