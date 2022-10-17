Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Oct. 6

Ryan Taylor Anderson, 23, and Melaina Rose Gloria Bordeaux, 24, both of Centerton

Spencer Simpson Beebe, 26, and Brittaney Ashton Judd, 26, both of Centerton

Kenny Khanh Do, 40, and An Thi Hoai Doan, 36, Springdale

Jacob Clark Eischen, 25, and Caylee Michelle Phillips, 25, both of Dallas

John Nolen Hedgecock, 25, Bentonville, and Sara Marilyn Gardner, 22, Fayetteville

Elvis Marvin Herrera Jr., 34, Alexandria, Va., and Meghan Elise Ramsey, 33, Washington, DC

Jason Kornak, 20, and Bethany Mia Runny, 20, both of Bentonville

Christopher Jordan Moore, 26, and Caley Nicole Murray, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Kameron Cade Price, 26, and Brandyl Marie Pfander, 38, both of Centerton

George William Ryan Jr., 36, and Dwella Starr Eileen Baker, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.

William Jerry Segur, 44, and Ami Lyn DeVore, 42, both of Centerton

Garrett Thomas Soffray, 28, and Emily Hope Davis, 24, both of Lowell

Nathan Clint Warrell, 37, and Tatum Leigh Bishop, 32, both of Rogers

Oct. 7

Jake Dillon Avants, 32, and Suzanne Marie Pennington, 38, both of Gentry

Luna Bee Barber, 31, and Tandy Dawn Barber, 34, both of Warrensburg, Mo.

Jeremy Allen Boney, 36, and Amanda Joan Blackbear, 33, both of Salina, Okla.

Gregory Michael Cain, 31, and Shelby Ann Webb, 30, both of Chicago

Carter Ross Eaton, 28, and Maisie Katherine Manuel, 28, both of Rogers

William Lee George, 54, and Julie Lea Roach, 56, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Brian Tavish Little, 26, Rogers, and Tarah Dannette Ervin, 28, Batesville

Drake Coleman Maxwell, 31, and Sheridan Layne Sikes, 31, both of Rogers

Mark Jason McLaren, 47, and Christy Lynzette Alexander, 41, both of Wichita, Kan.

Jared Paul Mitchell, 31, and Dommy Bertha Emilia Pelico Lopez, 27, both of Rogers

Robbie Paul Qualls, 48, Baxter Springs, Kan., and Tammy Deann Grattan, 48, Joplin, Mo.

Hector Antonio Rodriguez Salvador, 26, and Johanna Beatriz Lemus Mejia, 26, both of Rogers

Kyler MacKall Sanders, 29, Lowell, and Ashley Ann Moore, 23, Gravette

Ryan Duncan Smith, 30, and Alana Beth Whatley, 31, both of Lowell

Anthony Michael Vargas, 29, and Teresa Ngoc Ho, 27, both of Rogers

Trenton David Vaughn, 26, and Kali Elizabeth Fitts, 28, both of Neosho, Mo.

Andrew McKissic Washington, 29, and Lauren Brooke Newby, 28, both of Rogers

Nicholas Allen Welch, 23, and Morgan Leigh Williams, 24, both of Deer Park, Texas

Andrew W. Yates, 29, and Miranda Megan Minnie St. Peter, 30, both of Rogers

Oct. 10

Brian Kevin Ewalt, 28, and Ashley Margaret Lawson, 30, both of Fayetteville

Hunter Clinton Holt, 21, and Micheala Lenae Scarbrough, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Hunter Eugene Maish, 21, Rogers, and Kaitlyn Ann Biggs, 21, Lowell

Ryan Allen Robertson, 29, and Katelyn Nicole Fritchey, 29, both of Bentonville

Jacob Lee Smith, 33, and Lori Ann Russell, 48, both of Gravette

Gary Sean Stansbeary, 59, and Michele Renee James, 65, both of Bella Vista

Brenden Lee Vining, 20, and Brianna Bea Waters, 22, both of Manhattan, Kan.

Wilson Cope Weaver, 32, and Amanda Burian, 33, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Yifeng Yuan, 35, Cambridge, Mass., and Rongshi Lu, 30, Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 11

Colin Jackson Carr, 27, and Kaitlyn Ashlee Lomax, 25, both of Rogers

Tyler Dixon Cifers, 28, and Makenzie Rae Bailey, 27, both of Lowell

Justin Lloyd Cullers, 30, and Kirstyn Lee De Jager, 31, both of Rogers

Troy Dwayne Danielson, 54, and Stephanie R. Winters, 45, both of Sapulpa, Okla.

Braeden William Kennedy, 21, and Emma Claire Dennis, 21, both of Springdale

Nathaniel Lamar Lee, 19, and Taylor Noel Almond Norman, 19, both of Bentonville

Tyler Maxwell McMullen, 31, and Natasha Elizabeth Ann Csicsmann, 28, both of Lowell

Jason Leon Sparling, 33, and Halle Kristen Holmes, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.

Evan Cole Tillman, 27, and Kerstin Bonnie-Laura Hobbs, 24, both of Seligman, Mo.

Oct. 12

Lawrence Woodrow Campbell II, 37, and Samantha Lee Fagerburg, 25, both of Gentry

Robert Leroy Cemer, 57, Centerton, and Lisa Hedges Bacon, 64, Rogers

Jose Luis Gutierrez-Garcia, 24, Lowell, and Esmeralda Marie Villa-Hilario, 25, Rogers

Joshua Bradley Jackson, 40, and Sarah Rachelle Loghry, 34, both of Rogers

Caleb Jordan LaDuke, 28, and Taylor Lauren Wyatt, 26, both of Springdale

Jorge Balmore Melgar Choto, 23, and Helen Elizabeth Alvarenga Lima, 20, both of Rogers

Giovanni Moreno Toledo, 23, and Melissa Mejia, 21, both of Rogers

Luke Addison Page, 26, and Carol Jane Caster, 26, both of Rogers

Luis Angel Perez, 30, and Karla Guadalupe Espinoza-Macias, 26, both of Rogers

David Maxwell Plafcan, 25, and Hannah Blair Barnhill, 22, both of Carlisle

Jordan Hunter Sainsbury, 32, and Mariah Kay Williams, 30, both of Centerton

Samuel George Salmonsen, 23, and Raegan Maria Rodriguez, 24, both of Garfield

Clayton James Waldrum, 26, and Mary Hannah Madigan, 26, both of Bella Vista

Raymond Lee Washington Jr., 52, and Crystal Gail Carman-Whitney, 49, both of Bentonville

Cameron Gordon Wessels, 27, Bentonville, and Megan Rae Palmquist, 25, Rogers

Emily Rebecca Anne Whitten, 31, and Nicole Monique Ellis, 36, both of Bentonville

Brett Michael Whitwam, 39, Alma, and Tara Anastacia Jones, 39, Bentonville