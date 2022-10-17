Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 6
Ryan Taylor Anderson, 23, and Melaina Rose Gloria Bordeaux, 24, both of Centerton
Spencer Simpson Beebe, 26, and Brittaney Ashton Judd, 26, both of Centerton
Kenny Khanh Do, 40, and An Thi Hoai Doan, 36, Springdale
Jacob Clark Eischen, 25, and Caylee Michelle Phillips, 25, both of Dallas
John Nolen Hedgecock, 25, Bentonville, and Sara Marilyn Gardner, 22, Fayetteville
Elvis Marvin Herrera Jr., 34, Alexandria, Va., and Meghan Elise Ramsey, 33, Washington, DC
Jason Kornak, 20, and Bethany Mia Runny, 20, both of Bentonville
Christopher Jordan Moore, 26, and Caley Nicole Murray, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Kameron Cade Price, 26, and Brandyl Marie Pfander, 38, both of Centerton
George William Ryan Jr., 36, and Dwella Starr Eileen Baker, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.
William Jerry Segur, 44, and Ami Lyn DeVore, 42, both of Centerton
Garrett Thomas Soffray, 28, and Emily Hope Davis, 24, both of Lowell
Nathan Clint Warrell, 37, and Tatum Leigh Bishop, 32, both of Rogers
Oct. 7
Jake Dillon Avants, 32, and Suzanne Marie Pennington, 38, both of Gentry
Luna Bee Barber, 31, and Tandy Dawn Barber, 34, both of Warrensburg, Mo.
Jeremy Allen Boney, 36, and Amanda Joan Blackbear, 33, both of Salina, Okla.
Gregory Michael Cain, 31, and Shelby Ann Webb, 30, both of Chicago
Carter Ross Eaton, 28, and Maisie Katherine Manuel, 28, both of Rogers
William Lee George, 54, and Julie Lea Roach, 56, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Brian Tavish Little, 26, Rogers, and Tarah Dannette Ervin, 28, Batesville
Drake Coleman Maxwell, 31, and Sheridan Layne Sikes, 31, both of Rogers
Mark Jason McLaren, 47, and Christy Lynzette Alexander, 41, both of Wichita, Kan.
Jared Paul Mitchell, 31, and Dommy Bertha Emilia Pelico Lopez, 27, both of Rogers
Robbie Paul Qualls, 48, Baxter Springs, Kan., and Tammy Deann Grattan, 48, Joplin, Mo.
Hector Antonio Rodriguez Salvador, 26, and Johanna Beatriz Lemus Mejia, 26, both of Rogers
Kyler MacKall Sanders, 29, Lowell, and Ashley Ann Moore, 23, Gravette
Ryan Duncan Smith, 30, and Alana Beth Whatley, 31, both of Lowell
Anthony Michael Vargas, 29, and Teresa Ngoc Ho, 27, both of Rogers
Trenton David Vaughn, 26, and Kali Elizabeth Fitts, 28, both of Neosho, Mo.
Andrew McKissic Washington, 29, and Lauren Brooke Newby, 28, both of Rogers
Nicholas Allen Welch, 23, and Morgan Leigh Williams, 24, both of Deer Park, Texas
Andrew W. Yates, 29, and Miranda Megan Minnie St. Peter, 30, both of Rogers
Oct. 10
Brian Kevin Ewalt, 28, and Ashley Margaret Lawson, 30, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Clinton Holt, 21, and Micheala Lenae Scarbrough, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Hunter Eugene Maish, 21, Rogers, and Kaitlyn Ann Biggs, 21, Lowell
Ryan Allen Robertson, 29, and Katelyn Nicole Fritchey, 29, both of Bentonville
Jacob Lee Smith, 33, and Lori Ann Russell, 48, both of Gravette
Gary Sean Stansbeary, 59, and Michele Renee James, 65, both of Bella Vista
Brenden Lee Vining, 20, and Brianna Bea Waters, 22, both of Manhattan, Kan.
Wilson Cope Weaver, 32, and Amanda Burian, 33, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Yifeng Yuan, 35, Cambridge, Mass., and Rongshi Lu, 30, Orlando, Fla.
Oct. 11
Colin Jackson Carr, 27, and Kaitlyn Ashlee Lomax, 25, both of Rogers
Tyler Dixon Cifers, 28, and Makenzie Rae Bailey, 27, both of Lowell
Justin Lloyd Cullers, 30, and Kirstyn Lee De Jager, 31, both of Rogers
Troy Dwayne Danielson, 54, and Stephanie R. Winters, 45, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Braeden William Kennedy, 21, and Emma Claire Dennis, 21, both of Springdale
Nathaniel Lamar Lee, 19, and Taylor Noel Almond Norman, 19, both of Bentonville
Tyler Maxwell McMullen, 31, and Natasha Elizabeth Ann Csicsmann, 28, both of Lowell
Jason Leon Sparling, 33, and Halle Kristen Holmes, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.
Evan Cole Tillman, 27, and Kerstin Bonnie-Laura Hobbs, 24, both of Seligman, Mo.
Oct. 12
Lawrence Woodrow Campbell II, 37, and Samantha Lee Fagerburg, 25, both of Gentry
Robert Leroy Cemer, 57, Centerton, and Lisa Hedges Bacon, 64, Rogers
Jose Luis Gutierrez-Garcia, 24, Lowell, and Esmeralda Marie Villa-Hilario, 25, Rogers
Joshua Bradley Jackson, 40, and Sarah Rachelle Loghry, 34, both of Rogers
Caleb Jordan LaDuke, 28, and Taylor Lauren Wyatt, 26, both of Springdale
Jorge Balmore Melgar Choto, 23, and Helen Elizabeth Alvarenga Lima, 20, both of Rogers
Giovanni Moreno Toledo, 23, and Melissa Mejia, 21, both of Rogers
Luke Addison Page, 26, and Carol Jane Caster, 26, both of Rogers
Luis Angel Perez, 30, and Karla Guadalupe Espinoza-Macias, 26, both of Rogers
David Maxwell Plafcan, 25, and Hannah Blair Barnhill, 22, both of Carlisle
Jordan Hunter Sainsbury, 32, and Mariah Kay Williams, 30, both of Centerton
Samuel George Salmonsen, 23, and Raegan Maria Rodriguez, 24, both of Garfield
Clayton James Waldrum, 26, and Mary Hannah Madigan, 26, both of Bella Vista
Raymond Lee Washington Jr., 52, and Crystal Gail Carman-Whitney, 49, both of Bentonville
Cameron Gordon Wessels, 27, Bentonville, and Megan Rae Palmquist, 25, Rogers
Emily Rebecca Anne Whitten, 31, and Nicole Monique Ellis, 36, both of Bentonville
Brett Michael Whitwam, 39, Alma, and Tara Anastacia Jones, 39, Bentonville