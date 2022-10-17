Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 3

Buffalo Wild Wings

2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking proper handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: Tile floor broken and cracked in places leading to standing water.

Smith And Betts Barbecue

1100 Rocky Dell Road N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No date marking on the sausage.

Smokin Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee put on gloves without washing hands. Employee handled ready-to-eat ribs with bare hands. Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat potato salads in walk-in cooler. Meatloaf held in walk-in cooler lacking date mark.

Noncritical violations: Dead fly present on top of potato salad container lid in walk-in cooler. Cardboard boxes of food items and mesh bags of produce being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Scoop being stored in bulk coleslaw container with handle covered in coleslaw. Light above prep table lacking protective cover.

Sonic Drive-In

702 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some buildup of debris on the inside roof of the ice machine.

Super Donut

901 First Ave. S.E., Suite A, Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No retail food permit posted.

Oct. 4

Angus Jack

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloth stored in sanitizer bucket at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available.

Burger King

500 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small amount of growth on plastic chute in ice machine.

Culver's

4204 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sinks being used for food dumping. No sanitizer detected in ware washing machine. Sliced cheese package beneath prep table not marked with date opened. Custard syrup toppings with discard date of 9/15/2022 and still being used at time of inspection. Squirt bottle of green cleaning solution being kept on same shelf as dessert toppings and syrups. No sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of custard being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Boxes of fries being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Myers General

20502 Arkansas 59 South, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Package of raw bacon stored above ready-to-drink beverage containers. Sandwich is not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in cooler. Paint unfinished wood in the mop/service area around the sinks.

Taco Casa

2207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tiles missing over dining tables.

Tavola

108 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ice in bar area is being used to cool beverage lines and food containers. In-use container of sanitizer solution stored on floor of kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak from top vent in walk-in cooler.

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Temperature reached 157 degrees on plate. Plate temp shall reach 160 degrees and above.

Noncritical violations: None

The River Grill

1003 McClain, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No dish temp plate or heat test strips to measure the heat in the dish machine. Test strips do not match the sanitizer.

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee cutting limes to garnish rice with one bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles of sanitizer and bleach water were not labeled. No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Buildup of debris on the vents in the grill vent hood.

Oct. 5

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gravy is still 70-98 degrees about three hours after being pulled off the line. Gravy placed in the freezer for further cooling. Servers working with open ice cream and manager working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Wheel on the grill has an accumulation of grease buildup. Storage corner table and wall around the prep table by the handwashing sink is visibly dirty. Clean cabinet door tops on the ice cream condiment/shake station. Torn gasket on the walk-in cooler door by handwashing sink.

El Italiano

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired.

La Favorita Food Mobile

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. New facility has one year to comply.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport, Suite 15, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bags of onions stored directly on floor in storage area. Wiping cloth bucket sanitizer solution was at 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Two ice scoops stored in ice with handle touching the ice. Two shelves in prep areas near three-compartment sink are rusting and/or falling apart. Top plastic lid to chip warmer is cracked. Shelf above three-compartment sink has an accumulation of grease. Inside of microwave has an accumulation of food.

Local Lime

2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands between task and glove changes. No sanitizer detected in mechanical ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

On The Border

577 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available at handsink nearest alcohol walk-in.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken being thawed under hot running water.

Pressroom

100 N.W. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Place chute on ice machine has small black growth.

Sunny's Bentonville

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken breasts dated 9/23 present in reach-in.

Noncritical violations: Do not have highest temperature registering thermometer or temperature strips for high

temperature dish machine.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat cheese and sauces. Thawed fish still in vacuum packaging in upright cold hold unit.

Noncritical violations: Facility had food handler certificate instead of food safety manager certificate. Food residue, crumbs and grease on surfaces throughout kitchen: floor around back storage area, walls and ceiling throughout kitchen, and shelves and equipment in kitchen.

Oct. 6

Java Dudes Coffee Company-Sam's Home Office

2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available. Posted permit expired.

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers

Critical violations: Tuna salad being held at 47 degrees, and roast beef being held at 46 degrees in deli display. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Mamma Z

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, Bentonville

Critical violations: Missing label information on containers of salsa and tamales in retail cooler. Bag of onions stored directly on cooler floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available.

Oakdale Middle School

511 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Milk case with cow print has torn gasket on top door.

Pho N' Rolls Restaurant

315C U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sweet and sour paste is labeled "refrigerate after opening".

Noncritical violations: Employee did not lather with soap for 10-15 seconds prior to rinsing off soap. No thermometer in the servers refrigerator where bean sprouts are stored. Bags of food stored on the floor in the freezer. What appears to be tape on the partition between the stove and the wok station. Wall between the small upright freezer and the oven is visibly dirty. Grease buildup on the partitions between the cooling equipment. Food and grease buildup on and in between the cooking equipment. Observed ice buildup around condensation line in the walk-in freezer. Ice/water is in contact with food packaging.

Siloam Springs High School

700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Trash can sitting in front of the main serving handwashing sink. Foods checked in the walk-in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Temperature range from 42-44 degrees per probe thermometer, depending on the food and prep date.

Noncritical violations: Handle/door of the pizza hot box is visibly dirty.

Southside Church Of Christ,

919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 06/30/22.

Oct. 7

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine at 25 ppm chlorine. Inside lip of ice machine has an accumulation of black residue.

Noncritical violations: None

Outpost Eats

203 W. Wood St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 3 -- Lowell Elementary, 202 McClure Ave., Lowell; Ozarks Community Hospital, 1101 Jackson St. S.W., Gravette

Oct. 4 -- Black Crown Social, 216 E. Poplar St., Suite 102, Rogers; Blu DTR, 214 W. Elm St., Rogers; El Italiano, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Elza Tucker Elementary School, 121 School Ave., Lowell; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Oct. 5 -- Grimsley Junior High School, 850 N. Vaughn Road, Centerton; Napoli's Italian Restaurant, 463 N. 46th St., Rogers; Taco Bell, 2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Oct. 6 -- Bentonville Provisions, 219 S. Main St., Bentonville; Pea Ridge Football Concession, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Sam's Club Home Office Cafeteria, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Sam's Club Home Office Childcare, 2101 S.E. Simple Savings Drive, Bentonville; Scooter's Coffee, 206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Taco Bell, 179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; The Spark Cafe Food Truck, 105 N. Main St., Bentonville; Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge



