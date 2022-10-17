Benton County sheriff’s detective involved in shooting identified





BENTONVILLE -- Vector Xiong, a Benton County Sheriff's Office detective, was identified by the office Monday as the detective who fatally shot a Decatur man Saturday.

Xiong is on paid administrative leave while the Arkansas State Police investigate the shooting, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly before noon Saturday after a resident reported gunfire being heard on Nelson Amos' property, according to a news release from the State Police.

Xiong encountered Amos, 71, on a local road driving a tractor and brandishing a handgun, according to the release. The deputy fired his rifle, striking Amos, according to the release.

Amos was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Special agents of the State Police's Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative file to be submitted to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the sheriff's detective was consistent with Arkansas laws, according to the release.









