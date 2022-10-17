Bentonville official says road projects rolling along

BENTONVILLE -- Dennis Birge, transportation director, told the City Council on Tuesday the city continues to make progress on three road upgrades.

The projects are Eighth Street improvements, Tiger Boulevard and Northwest 12th Street and South Main Street downtown.

The $27.8 million Eighth Street project will be done in seven phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street, Birge said.

Phase one is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 22, he said.

"The contractor is tracking ahead of schedule, and we are hopeful to complete this phase in advance of the estimated date of Dec. 22, construction and weather dependent," Birge said.

Phase two has been completed. It included installing drainage culverts under Walton Boulevard. This phase work was completed at night, Birge said.

Walton Boulevard is east of Southwest Eighth and Southwest I streets.

Phase three will be a section of Eighth Street east of Walton Boulevard from Walton to Southwest A Street. Phase four will be the construction of the Southwest A intersection. Phase five will be construction from Southwest A to Southeast C streets. Phases six and seven will be construction from Southeast C to Southeast J streets.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus. Walmart will build the part of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

The property is generally bounded by East Central Avenue to the north, Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Southeast Moberly Lane to the east, Southeast 14th Street to the south and Southeast J Street to the west, according to city planning documents.

The Eighth Street expansion is scheduled to be completed in fall 2024, Birge said.

Norm the Tire Man, at 809 S.W. Eighth St., is right in the middle of the work being done at the Southwest Eighth and Southwest I intersection. The business lost six parking spaces that front Southwest Eighth Street because of construction, but an entrance was made off of Southwest I Street and people use the Bank of America parking lot as a crossover to reach the business, said owner Mike Carl.

"We've been here a long time, and customers are pretty determined to get in," said Carl, who hopes for better traffic flow in the area when the work is finished.

Contractors have been been plugging away at the project and have been super professional, he said.

Councilwoman Aubrey Patterson said the biggest complaint she has heard from residents is the closing of the Eighth and I intersection.

"I have felt really badly for the inconvenience that has caused residents," she said. "There isn't a good detour, which makes it a more challenging closure.

"Road work is going to be part of our daily commutes over the next several years as we complete all of the bond projects. I think residents understand that it's better to be proactive with roads and intersections, but it's still a challenge while it's in progress. Our growth is not showing any signs of slowing down, so we will continue to move forward with infrastructure projects and work to limit the inconvenience as much as possible."

The work on Northwest Tiger Boulevard and Northwest 12th Street will consist of adding left and right turn lanes at the intersection with Walton Boulevard. The cost is $1.4 million, Birge said.

Northwest Tiger Boulevard is east of Walton and Northwest 12th Street is west of the street. The project is mainly focused on the intersection, but will extend back a few hundred feet on Northwest Tiger and Northwest 12th to accommodate the changes, Birge said.

The contractor is working on the Northwest Tiger side and encountered a water line higher in elevation than anticipated, Birge said.

"We have worked through that issue and are now continuing with the normal construction work," Birge said. "Once the work on the east side has progressed far enough, the work on the west side will start up. We are currently checking the water line elevations on that side to try and get in front of any elevation challenges we may have there as well."

The project is behind schedule, but is estimated to complete next spring, Birge said.

The $3.8 million South Main Street project consists of reconstructing the street from Southwest Eighth to Southeast Second streets. It will include landscaping and wider sidewalks for pedestrian traffic. The project is projected to be complete by mid-November, weather and construction dependent, Birge said.

The work area includes where the Ledger is being built. The six-story, 230,000-square-foot building will offer custom and private offices, shared work spaces and reservable space, according to its website. There also will be a parking deck associated with the building. City employees will use the first floor of the deck for their parking needs.

The first event in the building is set for Oct. 25 with staggered move-ins the next few weeks, developer Josh Kyles said.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. in a September news release noted detour signs are in place and local foot traffic is permitted to residences and businesses during construction work downtown.

In the short term, construction eliminates convenient parking and prevents foot traffic needed for businesses to thrive, the release stated.

"We want to encourage our residents and visitors to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. These businesses may require additional efforts to enter, including accessing from back doors. Still, they are a valuable and essential part of our downtown community and need support," said Andrew Heath, the group's executive director.