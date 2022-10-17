Bikes, Blues & BBQ in Rogers was a success to be improved upon, city officials and business owners say

ROGERS -- Downtown businesses mostly were positive about the city hosting the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally earlier this month.

The week was a success to be improved upon, several owners and managers said.

This year's event was centered in Rogers -- rather than Fayetteville -- for the first time in the rally's two-decade history. The rally is expected to stay in the city for at least a few years.

Most events were downtown, in the uptown and Pinnacle Hills area and near the motorcycle dealers along Hudson Road.

Mayor Greg Hines said there were no major traffic accidents and relatively few accidents in general.

"It's a little early for statistical data, but from an anecdotal position, it seemed to go really well," he said.

Rally organizers have said attendance likely surpassed last year, which saw bikers come to the area despite the rally being canceled, Hines said. It hasn't been determined how the number of visitors compares to prepandemic numbers.

The rally hadn't officially taken place since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, an estimated 300,000 people participated in the event each year, according to rally organizers.

Organizers probably will try next year to highlight the Rogers Convention Center and the Arkansas Music Pavilion as the primary hub of the event, Hines said. The partnership with AMP came later in the planning process, so it was not communicated as well to visitors, he said.

Mercy Northwest saw about the same number of emergency department and ICU patients as previous Bikes, Blues & BBQ weekends, according to Jacqueline Truesdale, interim chief nursing officer.

Keith Foster, public information officer with the Police Department, said there were no major incidents associated with the rally and most activities ended by 11:30 each night.

No visitors were arrested, and all citations for public intoxication were issued to Rogers residents, according to Foster.

"There are probably some things that other organizations will need to look at, but as far as event security, it went really well," he said.

Tommy Sisemore, the rally's executive director, said the downtown area and the Butterfield Stage worked well for the event and the uptown space provided plenty of necessary space. He said he thought the two areas on opposite sides of town flowed well together without causing major traffic congestion.

BUSINESSES RESPOND

Some business owners and restaurant workers were unsure what to expect as they prepared for thousands of motorcyclists to enter the city, according to Logan Pendergraft, general manager of Parkside Public on First Street.

Pendergraft said he would like to see more communication from the city and rally organizers next year.

"A lot of us just came together on our own and got a good game plan for how to handle it," he said of restaurants in the area.

Parking, construction and extension of the entertainment district hours are other main areas for improvement in future years, according to Pendergraft.

Customers told him they would have liked a road like First Street to be designated for motorcycles only, he said. The restaurant saw more traffic, but not significantly more customers.

"We usually stay pretty busy anyways, so it was not an astronomical change," he said.

Police and fire departments, city services and street cleaners deserve a lot of credit for their work throughout the week, he added.

The rally largely didn't extend to Ozark Beer Co., which is located across the railroad tracks on Arkansas Street, taproom manager Amy Hearting said. The brewery saw more bikers and fewer locals, adding up to a relatively normal sales weekend, Hearting said.

She said next year she would like to see better maps highlighting area businesses.

"I was really pleasantly surprised how kind everyone was and how well everyone treated downtown," Hearting said. "It was a great event for downtown, and I'm glad it brought in money, but it didn't really get down to us."

Vicky Rasnick, owner of Jiffy Kwick convenience store on Arkansas Street, said the rally likely will be better for business once construction on the street is finished.

"I'm sure next year it'll be awesome," she said.

Julie Loose, owner of antique store The Rusty Chair on Walnut Street, said her store saw increased foot traffic and a typical week of sales. In previous years, downtown has seen fewer people than usual during Bikes, Blues & BBQ weekend, according to Loose.

Few vendor tents downtown probably meant people were likely to go in local stores instead, she said.

"People didn't know where stuff was this year," she said, noting the event could use more directional signs.

Dominic Smith, owner of home goods store Dandy Roll on Walnut Street, said his business had a good weekend of sales, but it "wasn't ground-shattering."

Smith said he understood taking purchased items home on a motorcycle might not have been practical for many visitors, but he was glad to see people downtown.

Fewer construction projects on roads surrounding downtown would have made the area more accessible, though that may be difficult for the city to avoid, he said.

COEXISTING WITH MARKET

At the downtown farmers market Saturday morning, some vendors like artisans and crafters experienced increased sales, while farmers experienced less, market manager Shelly Smith said.

The market went well overall and definitely saw more people walking, according to Smith.

"Many of the market's regular attendees still came to shop, so it reassured us that both the market and Bikes, Blues & BBQ can coexist in the same space," she said.

Groups wanting to use the downtown space are learning how to work together, according to Smith, who said she would like to coordinate a shared event or activity between the market and the rally next year.

CITY LOOKS AHEAD

The city of Rogers is still supportive of hosting the event, according to city and rally representatives.

Both Rogers and rally organizers had a quick turnaround this year since the announcement of the move in January, said Peter Masonis, the city's public relations manager.

"There was the understanding this one came together kind of quick and without that many problems," Masonis said. "So we're definitely positive about next year that things are going to come together."

Better communication across all rally venues is one improvement stakeholders have discussed, according to Masonis.

Parking and street closures are also under discussion, he said. Masonis said there was plenty of parking in the downtown area, but some people may have had to walk a few blocks.

Some vendors chose to go to other events instead of Bikes, Blues & BBQ this year, because of the late cancellation of the 2021 event, Sisemore said.

The rally was canceled last year after the University of Arkansas pulled the permits allowing the rally to put its main stage on the Fayetteville campus' east parking lot of Baum-Walker Stadium.

Administrators at Washington Regional Medical Center had written letters to city and university officials expressing concern about the hospital's ability to handle an influx of trauma patients associated with the rally while also dealing with covid-19 patients.

Organizers decided to move the event because parts of downtown Fayetteville were no longer available due to construction projects related to the city's cultural arts corridor, according to Steve Clark, rally board member and president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

The dates of next year's rally and the total funds raised for charity this year will be announced in the coming weeks, Sisemore said. More than $3 million has been raised for local nonprofit groups over the festival's 20 years, according to the rally website.

Bikers exit Heritage Motorcycles in Rogers on Oct. 8 to ride their motorcycles during Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Rally goers browse motorcycles for sale on Oct. 5 at the Rogers Convention Center during Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Motorcycle rider Jessie McIver of Rogers looks over biker-style clothing Oct. 5 at the Rogers Convention Center during opening day of Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

